Humans unequivocally to blame for climate change, says latest UN science

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 1%
The financing on offer to support SA’s energy transition risk the country becoming crushingly over-indebted
Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The French carmaker divided its operations into five specialised businesses to boost profitability and increase the valuation of its different parts
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises of a warmer planet
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Dipo Faloyin’s book is a wonderful railing against African stereotypes
At the COP27 conference in Egypt, delegates have at their disposal decades of research into warming trajectories published by the UN climate science agency to inform their decisions.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produces reports roughly every five years that represent global scientific consensus on climate change, its causes and its impact. Last year’s report tackled the main drivers of global warming and the core elements of climate science.
That was followed by two major reports this year, one in February addressing how the world will need to adapt to climate impacts, from rising seas to dwindling wildlife, and another in April on ways to mitigate climate-warming emissions.
Here are some of the takeaways from those reports:
Humans unequivocally to blame
Urgent need to adapt to heatwaves, storms and sea-level change
After a breakthrough at the start of this year’s climate summit, the issue of loss and damage is, for the first time, part of the UN talks’ formal agenda.
‘Now or never’ — individual action matters
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Humans unequivocally to blame for climate change, says latest UN science
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises caused by a warmer planet
At the COP27 conference in Egypt, delegates have at their disposal decades of research into warming trajectories published by the UN climate science agency to inform their decisions.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produces reports roughly every five years that represent global scientific consensus on climate change, its causes and its impact. Last year’s report tackled the main drivers of global warming and the core elements of climate science.
That was followed by two major reports this year, one in February addressing how the world will need to adapt to climate impacts, from rising seas to dwindling wildlife, and another in April on ways to mitigate climate-warming emissions.
Here are some of the takeaways from those reports:
Humans unequivocally to blame
Urgent need to adapt to heatwaves, storms and sea-level change
After a breakthrough at the start of this year’s climate summit, the issue of loss and damage is, for the first time, part of the UN talks’ formal agenda.
‘Now or never’ — individual action matters
Reuters
Climate change will force up to 113-million people to relocate within Africa by 2050 — new report
Embracing green action good for business, says new UN climate chief
We’re on a highway to climate hell, UN boss warns at COP27 summit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JON FOSTER-PEDLEY: No more shoring up the ship of fools
Poor countries want carbon tax on oil profits
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.