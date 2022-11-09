×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Embracing green action good for business, says new UN climate chief

Simon Stiell says rich and poor countries alike will benefit from eco-friendly moves

09 November 2022 - 16:00 Agency Staff
Simon Stiell, new executive secretary of the UNFCCC, speaks on the first day of the COP 27 climate conference on November 06 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Simon Stiell, new executive secretary of the UNFCCC, speaks on the first day of the COP 27 climate conference on November 06 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Wealthy countries — like poorer ones — stand to reap huge economic, social and environmental gains by swiftly ramping up renewable energy and other climate action, the new UN climate chief said at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Wednesday.

“It’s good business for them to embrace the transition,” which offers everything from cheaper power to less pollution, Simon Stiell said in an interview. “It’s a healthier, wealthier future.”

The problem in making that change is “there’s so much vested interest in where we are. That’s the challenge.”

Stiell, who grew up in the Caribbean island nation of Grenada, says his job is to become the world’s “accountability chief” — in charge of ensuring global plans and pledges to deal with climate change are carried out by governments, companies and others.

It is an enormous job, particularly as a 2030 deadline looms to cut global emissions by nearly half, or face soaring warming-linked losses, even as fossil fuel emissions keep rising.

“Today a new era begins. We begin to do things differently,” he said as the UN climate talks launched in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh this week.

On the formal — or in some cases informal — agendas in Egypt are efforts to drive forward a host of fundamental changes needed to address climate change, including a rethink of global financial systems to channel money where it is most needed.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has proposed a revamp of post-World War 2 international financial systems, dubbed the “Bridgetown Agenda”, designed to make funding easier to access for countries to develop cleanly and battle climate threats.

The proposal has won some early key backing, including from France President Emmanuel Macron.

“We need all our institutions fit for purpose,” Stiell noted, though he said “we have a long way to go” to achieving that.

Despite resistance by some wealthy nations, a push to create a new “loss and damage” funding facility to help poorer countries who have done little to cause climate change deal with its effects also is on the COP27 agenda.

UN officials, activists and some national leaders have said that a deal is crucial to the summit’s success.

Break it down

Stiell said his plan to get governments to nearly halve emissions by 2030 and find vast amounts of new finance for clean energy and adaptation to climate threats is to break the job down into what needs to be done in each of the eight years left.

“You can get lost in the weeds — and the weeds don’t provide the clarity and the direction that is needed,” he said.

At decades of COP meetings “the process up to now has been highly incremental”, Stiell noted. “This COP signals a shift in direction,” with businesses and countries failing to implement their pledges increasingly likely to be called out.

Since it began on Sunday, the summit in Egypt has seen a few promising signs — from securing a spot for loss and damage finance on the agenda, to more than 100 country leaders, almost without exception, calling for swifter climate action.

Plans to tighten rules around net-zero emissions pledges by businesses — to ensure companies actually cut their own emissions substantially first rather than relying heavily on carbon offsets elsewhere — also have received plaudits.

Stiell said making real progress toward climate goals will require ramping up what is already working, finding ways to pull along laggards, providing a “massive” boost in climate finance and increasing political will to make climate action a priority, despite other nagging crises.

“I’m a technocrat as well as a politician,” he said. “And one thing being a technocrat has taught me is there are solutions to everything if there is political will.”

The problem is that doing the hard work of making new policy and shifting money “is going to be painful”, Stiell said.

“We are comfortable, too comfortable, in an uncomfortable environment,” he added.

Taxing fossil fuels

One clear option to find more cash for climate action, many activists and some leaders at COP27 agree, is a windfall tax on fossil fuel firms, now bringing in eye-watering profits, partly due to rising oil and gas prices driven by the war in Ukraine.

Mottley called for a 10% tax on fossil fuel companies to help fund rising “loss and damage” from climate change.

Richer nations may also need to widen taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals to raise the money to address climate change, at home and abroad, activists said.

“National tax systems will be the key to unlocking real action to address climate change,” said Teresa Anderson, global climate justice lead for charity ActionAid International.

Selwin Hart, a special adviser on climate change to the UN secretary-general, said finding finance to help people on the front lines of climate change deal with consequences they did not cause is “a moral obligation, a moral imperative for all of us”.

But Mottley and others have emphasised it is also a matter of self interest for rich nations, which will also face problems — from trade disruption to bigger migration flows — if climate stresses forced people in poorer countries from their homes and livelihoods.

Stiell said many rich countries recognised the growing risks “academically” — but that urgency was lacking unlike when nations mobilised trillions of dollars to deal with the pandemic.

On climate change, which is harder to see and prioritise, “I think the urgency is going to be there. [But] when we all see it as urgent as the pandemic, it’s going to be too late,” he said.

Reuters

Climate change financing out of reach for Africa, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Multilateral development banks need to be reformed to meet the needs of developing economies for climate resilience
National
1 day ago

Poor countries want carbon tax on oil profits

Senegalese president tells COP27 summit Africa needs cash to fight climate change and will resist a shift from fossil fuels
World
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Georgia booms as scores of rich Russians emigrate ...
World / Europe
2.
WATCH: What to expect from US midterm elections
World
3.
Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots to ...
World / Africa
4.
German officials raid UBS branches in Usmanov ...
World / Europe
5.
Battle for US Congress still too to close to call
World / Americas

Related Articles

We’re on a highway to climate hell, UN boss warns at COP27 summit

World

Climate change will force up to 113-million people to relocate within Africa by ...

News & Fox

COP27 pushes green bonds in the drive to a lower-carbon world — but what are ...

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.