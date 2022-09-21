At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Nearly 1-million people in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen are starving or will face starvation in 2022 in the absence of aid, as the global food crisis worsens, UN agencies warned on Wednesday.
Local conflict and weather extremes remain the primary drivers of acute hunger, aggravated by economic instability linked to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
“The severe drought in the Horn of Africa has pushed people to the brink of starvation. Acute food insecurity is rising fast and spreading across the world. Without a massively scaled-up humanitarian response, the situation will likely worsen in the coming months,” said the head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
Though global agricultural commodity prices have come off record highs in recent months, local food prices in several countries remain high and risk heading back up if a UN-brokered deal to boost Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertiliser shipments collapses.
Ukraine is the world’s fourth-largest grain exporter, while Russia ranks third for grain and first for fertiliser exports.
According to the FAO’s quarterly “hunger hotspots” report, co-authored by the UN World Food Programme, high prices for food, fuel and fertiliser have forced advanced economies to tighten monetary policy. This has increased the cost of credit for low-income countries, constraining their imports and forcing them to introduce austerity measures.
“These trends are expected to increase in coming months, with poverty and acute food insecurity rising further, as well as risks of civil unrest driven by increasing socioeconomic grievances,” said the report.
Reuters
A million close to starvation in ‘hunger hotspots’, says UN
