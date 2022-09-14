×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Middle East

Syria’s war at risk of boiling up again, UN warns in new report

UN report finds ‘grave violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian law’ have increased across the country

14 September 2022 - 23:16 Maya Gebeily
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. Picture: BASSAM KHABIEH/REUTERS
A boy looks on while residents inspect a damaged building in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus. Picture: BASSAM KHABIEH/REUTERS

Syria’s simmering 11-year war is at risk of boiling up once again with a return to large-scale combat after several front lines across the country flared up in recent months, the UN warned on Wednesday in a new report.

“Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading,” said Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, chair of the UN’s Syria commission.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died and millions made homeless since protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011 escalated into a civil war that drew in foreign powers and left Syria carved into zones of control.

Fighting has cooled in recent years after Iran and Russia helped Assad recapture 70% of Syrian territory, the US-backed Kurdish fighters that defeated Islamic State militants, and Turkey set up a buffer zone near its border. But the UN said fault lines between various areas are now starting to heat up again.

“We had an idea at some point that the war was completely finished in Syria,” Pinheiro told journalists in Geneva, adding that incidents documented in the report proved this was not the case.

‘Grave violations’

The 50-page report found that “grave violations of fundamental human rights and humanitarian law” had increased across the country in the first six months of this year.

They included fighting and aerial bombardments in the country’s northeast and northwest that left dozens of civilians dead and restricted access to food and water, the report said.

In government-held areas, the commission documented the deaths of former opposition leaders, house raids and continued torture and ill-treatment in detention centres.

Russian air strikes over opposition-held areas had increased even further in the last few months, said commissioner Hanny Megally.

“We are seeing increasing violence,” Megally told reporters.

It also documented more than a dozen Israeli strikes across Syria in the first six months of 2022, including an attack on Damascus International Airport that put the site out of commission for nearly two weeks.

The UN revealed on Wednesday that it had been unable to fly in humanitarian assistance to Syria during that time.

Separately, the US announced an additional $756m in humanitarian aid for Syria, which would be distributed across the country to provide food, shelter and other support to needy families.

The UN has said more people are in need in Syria than ever before, as an economic crisis further strains their ability to access basic goods and services.

Reuters 

UAE rejects extradition of Sanjay Shah in billion dollar tax fraud case

Danish authorities had requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai as the main suspect in $1.23bn tax fraud case
World
2 days ago

Israel says ‘high probability’ Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by its forces

The Al Jazeera journalist's death in May while covering an Israeli military operation sparked outrage
World
1 week ago

Tensions between Israel and Saudi Arabia thaw amid economic and security ties

Previously clandestine links between the countries are increasingly visible as pragmatism supplants some of the Middle East’s deep-seated rivalries
News
1 week ago

Six injured as Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops

The attack follows Israeli army raids in the  West Bank and suggests violence may be spiralling
World
1 week ago

Sadr calls for calm as worst violence in years grips Baghdad

At least 22 people killed in clashes in Iraq’s capital
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
St Petersburg council faces dissolution after ...
World / Europe
2.
UAE rejects extradition of Sanjay Shah in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Keep your king, more Canadians tell UK
World / Americas
4.
Nikola founder lied to investors, prosecutor says ...
World / Americas
5.
Major Norwegian energy company exits Russia
World / Europe

Related Articles

Cholera outbreak poses serious threat in Syria, says UN

World / Middle East

Tribal spies in Syria help guide US drone strikes

World / Middle East

Cold War allies rekindle ties

World

DOUGLAS MASON: Moscow — from Africa’s would-be coloniser to operation by proxy

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.