Business

UK retailers enticing workers with free food, essentials

BL Premium
18 September 2022 - 07:49 Agency Staff

With job vacancies in Britain close to a record high, retailers including Tesco have begun offering better perks to workers, enticing them with free food and essentials during a cost-of-living crisis.

Britain's labour market emerged from the pandemic with unemployment at its lowest levels since 1974 and record energy prices that have contributed to surging inflation...

