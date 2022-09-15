×

National

SA economic recovery roadmap under review

Shocks that have negatively affected the envisioned direction of the economy need to be factored in

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 19:06 Thando Maeko

SA’s economic recovery roadmap, aimed at raising growth to an annual average of about 3% over the coming decade, is under review in order to factor in external shocks that negatively affect the economy. 

The review of the economic recovery and reconstruction plan (ERRP), which was devised in 2020, comes on the contraction of the economy by 0.7% in the three months to June and as  businesses and consumers suffer the country’s worst cost of living crisis, spurred by surging inflation. ..

