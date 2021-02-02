World

WHO team in China says trip is going ‘really well’

The team aims to establish the origins of the coronavirus and may show how a coronavirus endemic in horseshoe bats crossed into humans

02 February 2021 - 11:29 Martin Quin Pollard and Thomas Peter
Members of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
Members of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Wuhan — A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived on Tuesday at an animal health facility in China’s central city of Wuhan in the search for clues about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The independent team has already visited key hospitals, the regional disease control centre and the city’s Huanan seafood market, where the first cluster of infections is believed to have originated late in 2019.

The trip is going “really well, excellent,” one of its members, Peter Daszak, president of the EcoHealth Alliance, said on Tuesday, responding to a query just before entering the animal health centre.

As the team left, Daszak said it had held “very informative meetings”, but did not elaborate.

The centre in the province of Hubei, which fights epidemic diseases in animals, could provide information on how a coronavirus endemic in horseshoe bats in southwest China might have crossed into humans, possibly via an intermediary species.

Studies suggest the virus could have been transferred from mink or pangolins, but there has also been speculation that traders dealing in bat products could have carried the disease for months before it began to spread in Wuhan.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO’s top expert on zoonotic diseases that originate in animals, was among the team members clad in white protective suits spotted within the centre’s premises.

A worker, also wearing protective gear, sprayed disinfectant on the road outside after the team had entered.

Though most researchers say the disease is most likely to have originated in China’s disturbed ecosystems, some believe it could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has researched bat viruses.

The WHO team is expected to visit the institute later this week.

On Monday, the WHO’s top emergency official, Mike Ryan, said the investigation might not find all the answers to the origins of Covid-19, calling the mission a “detective story” that raises new questions.

He also criticised those who have said they would not accept the team’s findings. “It deserves the support of the international community and it deserves to be able to finish its work.” 

Reuters

Navalny, the WHO and Greta Thunberg on Nobel Peace Prize list

Freedom of information is a recurring theme, with other nominees including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters without Borders
World
1 day ago

WHO team visits Wuhan market where Covid-19 was first detected

World Health Organization experts probe origins of initial coronavirus outbreak
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe sets aside $100m for Covid-19 vaccines after top officials die

Harare says it is ready with funding but is still waiting to see ‘which vaccine we need to procure and from who’
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UAE opens doors to foreigners in bid to boost ...
World / Middle East
2.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
3.
China warns US not to cross ‘red line’
World / Asia
4.
India to sell national airline and other ...
World / Asia
5.
Zimbabwe sets aside $100m for Covid-19 vaccines ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Europe has some of the right vaccine — but not the right needles

World / Europe

WHO team finally meets Chinese scientists

World / Asia

AstraZeneca-EU squabble threatens global effort to end pandemic

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.