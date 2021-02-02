JSE firms as investors remain hopeful about US stimulus
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on alcohol sales has been lifted, as well as some other Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
02 February 2021 - 11:19
The JSE was on track for its second consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, with its global peers firmer as investors continue to look towards US stimulus.
Markets were buoyant ahead of negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new Covid-19 support bill. Biden intends to continue pushing for a large pandemic relief package even if he has to bypass Senate Republicans to get it passed, following a "very productive" meeting on stimulus options on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now