Markets JSE firms as investors remain hopeful about US stimulus President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ban on alcohol sales has been lifted, as well as some other Covid-19 lockdown restrictions

The JSE was on track for its second consecutive day of gains on Tuesday, with its global peers firmer as investors continue to look towards US stimulus.

Markets were buoyant ahead of negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new Covid-19 support bill. Biden intends to continue pushing for a large pandemic relief package even if he has to bypass Senate Republicans to get it passed, following a "very productive" meeting on stimulus options on Monday...