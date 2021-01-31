World / Africa Zimbabwe sets aside $100m for Covid-19 vaccines after top officials die Harare says it is ready with funding but is still waiting to see ‘which vaccine we need to procure and from who’ BL PREMIUM

Zimbabwe says it has allocated $100m to buy Covid-19 vaccines, in reaction to rising cases that recently claimed the lives of some of the country’s top leaders including three cabinet ministers in just one week.

Before the pandemic Zimbabwe’s top officials were known for flying abroad to seek medical treatment, but tough international travel restrictions have left them seeking treatment at home...