World

Wealthy countries close in on climate goals

Despite the pandemic upending investments, the OECD says donor governments are close to the $100bn pledged to cut emissions and GHG

06 November 2020 - 11:43 Kate Abnett
Picture: 123RF/TOMAS1111
Picture: 123RF/TOMAS1111

Brussels — Wealthy countries have ramped up financing to help developing countries cut carbon emissions and cope with the effect of climate change, though it is unclear if they will meet their goal of $100bn this year.

In its annual update on climate finance for developing countries, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said donor governments contributed $78.9bn in 2018, the latest year for which data is available. This was an 11% increase from $71.2bn in 2017.

The funds include loans, grants and a small amount of equity, plus private investments that public bodies helped mobilise.

Developed countries agreed at the UN in 2009 to, together, contribute $100bn each year by 2020 in climate finance to poorer countries, many of which are grappling with rising seas, storms and droughts made worse by climate change.

The $100bn goal remains within reach, the OECD said, even though mobilised private finance, which totaled $14.6bn in 2018, hardly increased from 2017/2018.

“That means they’d need more public finance to meet that target,” said Simon Buckle, head of the OECD’s climate change division. “That’s not impossible, based on this trend.”

With the coronavirus pandemic upending investments this year, the OECD said data is not yet available on how the pandemic has affected climate finance.

“Developed countries haven’t yet delivered on their promise, both in terms of quantity and quality,” said Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based think-tank Power Shift Africa.

Adow urged developed countries to increase support for “climate adaptation” — such as defences against wilder weather, or methods to adapt farming practices during droughts and floods.

Only a fifth of global contributions went on adaptation last year, while most support focused on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries.

The EU and its member countries are, taken together, the biggest provider of climate finance to developing countries. The EU said last week it also increased such contributions in 2019, to €21.9bn.

Reuters

On the day of a crucial presidential election, US quits Paris Climate Pact

President Donald Trump moved to withdraw from the accord exactly one year ago, abandoning a global effort to curb carbon emissions and slow global ...
World
1 day ago

The future doesn’t look bright for coal

Moves by China, India, Japan and South Korea to end imports of coal bodes ill for the SA industry
Opinion
20 hours ago

VW launches climate-neutral mobility experiment in Greece

VW will replace about 1,500 combustion-engine vehicles with 1,000 electric models in Astypalea,  as well as e-scooters and electric bikes
Companies
1 day ago

Sasol secures more than 100,000 carbon credits

The transaction is one of the first under the government’s SA Carbon Offset Administration System
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Botswana elephants are moving to Angola
World / Africa
2.
Biden inches nearer to victory as Trump rages ...
World
3.
Trump puts up fight as Biden eyes victory
World / Americas
4.
A Joe Biden win is likely to mean legislative ...
World / Americas
5.
WATCH: How the US presidential election will ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

As many as 120,000 jobs at risk in SA in shift to renewable energy

National

Exiting Paris climate accord creates risk for US businesses

World

New ‘liquid window’ can block sunlight but also absorb heat to cut energy costs

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.