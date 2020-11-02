Companies / Energy Sasol secures more than 100,000 carbon credits The transaction is one of the first under the government’s SA Carbon Offset Administration System BL PREMIUM

Sasol, SA’s second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gas, has secured more than 100,000 carbon credits from an independent power producer as the synthetic fuel and chemicals group works towards achieving its climate change ambitions.

The transaction, in which Sasol has acquired the carbon offset credits from Bethlehem Hydro, will help the company to fulfil its obligations under SA’s new carbon tax regulations.