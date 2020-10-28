World

Global fuel demand declining again as new lockdowns start

As mobility declines and rush hours are a distant memory, Opec warns that the poor recovery in fuel demand could hamper oil markets for months

28 October 2020 - 12:06 Stephanie Kelly
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5
Picture: 123RF/SCYTHER5

New York — Brandon Thompson was planning on making an eight-hour drive this year from his home in Iowa to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to see his favourite college football team play. Then the pandemic hit.

“We realised very early on if there was a season, there would be no fans,” said Thompson, a University of Michigan Wolverines fan.

Millions of people like Thompson worldwide continue to cancel or curtail leisure trips as the Covid-19 pandemic maintains its grip on many countries. This is contributing to a slower-than-expected recovery in fuel demand.

Thompson would have driven more than 805km to see the game and go tailgating, where thousands of fans arrive hours early to sit in the parking lot and eat and drink. Across the country, fans of many sports would have made similar journeys.

Traffic outside the 7am to 10am and 4pm to 7pm rush hours accounts for about 55% of overall US fuel demand, according to Rystad Energy. That includes trips to sporting events, shuttling children to activities, or going to the movies. Non-rush leisure travel was down by 12% from pre-virus levels as of early October, Rystad said.

Mobility is again declining in Europe, where several nations are re-imposing lockdowns due to a spread in cases, which are also soaring in India and Brazil.

“The downwards trend in European mobility indicators is likely to continue, with pressure on road transportation fuels demand probable in the weeks ahead,” JBC Energy said in a note.

Oil cartel Opec warned that the recovery in fuel demand from strict lockdowns earlier this year has been anaemic and could hamper oil markets for months to come.

The US, at 9-million barrels per day (bpd), is the world’s biggest gas guzzler, more than double the second-largest consumer, China, according to US energy department figures. Demand in China has rebounded more than in other major world economies.

Non-rush traffic had been recovering in the US until September when it stalled, according to Artyom Tchen, senior oil market analyst at Rystad. Non-rush traffic levels globally are currently off by 1-million bpd from pre-coronavirus levels, Tchen said, to about 25.2-million bpd.

“The children today, their parents are crazy: they’ll drive like 500km for a hockey game,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. Without those trips, petrol demand is likely to remain near its current 8.5-million bpd, he said.

The UK is one of the worst hit countries in Europe, with its driving mobility falling to levels last seen in March, when the first round of restrictions came into effect, according to Apple mobility data.

In Germany, traffic is even lower, with visits to restaurants, cafés, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas falling by 12% last week.

Empty stadiums

College football in parts of the US has been cancelled, leaving towns that normally swell to 100,000 or more on game day empty. Teams in the US Big Ten Conference, home to storied American football schools such as Ohio state and Michigan, started its schedule last weekend, several weeks late, with fewer fans.

“Think of all of the idling vehicles waiting in line to get into the tailgate areas then parking,” said Neal Hawkins, associate director of the Institute for Transportation at Iowa state University. “Game day versus no game day, there’s a significant impact.”

In 2013, more than two-thirds of fans who attended University of Nebraska games came from outside the Lincoln metropolitan area, many driving at least 100km, according to Eric Thompson, professor of economics at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

Stephanie Reinhardt, a librarian from Bay City, Michigan, used to travel or dine outside almost every weekend, but with winter coming, those opportunities are disappearing. “It’s going to be hard as the weather cools. There are not a lot of places to go out and see people.” 

Reuters

Total discovers second significant gas reserve in SA waters

A new well drilled by the French oil and gas major has delivered encouraging results and proves the existence of a world-class gas reserve
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Why oil is losing ground

Warwick Business School’s David Elmes talks to Business Day TV about the oil price
Companies
1 day ago

BP’s small profit defies expectations

Multinational oil and gas company narrowly avoids loss in third quarter
Companies
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Suspended judge exposes rot in Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Why coronavirus is unlikely to lose its crown ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Italy imposes new Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Europe
5.
Study suggests Covid-19 protection after ...
World

Related Articles

Oil slips amid surge in Covid cases in the US and Europe

Markets

Opec+ warns of glut as virus surges and oil demand weakens

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.