LETTER: Government propagates make-believe world
The R50bn paid out by the UIF was not from the government: that money belongs to the workers of SA
Thank you Duma Gqubule, for telling it like it is (“President’s plan for the sake of a plan,” October 26). We keep hearing about what the government wants to do, but we never hear about how it is going to do it.
Nor do we hear about the success of the previous plan. In essence, we are living in a make believe world, just like Alice through the looking glass.
Sadly, the only thing the government can point to as a success is the payment of the emergency funding through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). But this is not actually a success — it has been a nightmare for the past seven months.
Over and above this, the R50bn paid out by the UIF was in fact not from government. The money paid from the UIF belongs to the workers of SA. This is money that was painstakingly deducted from each worker’s salary and paid over to the SA Revenue Service.
Michael Bagraim
DA labour spokesperson
