WATCH: Why oil is losing ground

Warwick Business School’s David Elmes talks to Business Day TV about the oil price

27 October 2020 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Oil is under pressure amid concern about how the spike in Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe will affect demand for fuel.

Business Day TV spoke to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School about the oil market.

