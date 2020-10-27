News Leader
WATCH: Why oil is losing ground
Warwick Business School’s David Elmes talks to Business Day TV about the oil price
27 October 2020 - 09:30
Oil is under pressure amid concern about how the spike in Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe will affect demand for fuel.
Business Day TV spoke to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School about the oil market.
