World

City planners turn to 3D replicas to help create healthier cities

Covid-19 has already triggered the widespread use of robots, drones and artificial intelligence to track the virus and deliver services

22 May 2020 - 12:05 Rina Chandran
Picture: 123RF / SIRIWAT NAKHA
Picture: 123RF / SIRIWAT NAKHA

Bangkok — The use of new technologies, such as virtual reality, by planners to help design more sustainable and healthier cities, has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic, urban experts said on Friday.

The respiratory disease, which has infected more than five-million people worldwide, has already triggered the widespread use of robots, drones and artificial intelligence to track the virus and deliver services.

Now, planners and authorities are also turning to new technologies — including so-called Digital Twins of cities, or virtual three-dimensional replicas — to tackle future health crises, said Michael Jansen, CEO of Cityzenith, a Chicago-based technology firm.

“A Digital Twin that could track the progress of the virus in real time is the perfect platform for aggregating and distributing information at scale in a crisis,” he said.

“Digital Twins would also help assess and implement economic recovery plans for affected cities and urban regions,” he said.

Virtual Singapore, a digital twin of the island city, models and simulates climate change, infrastructure planning and public health studies, and can be used in crisis management, a spokesperson at the Government Technology Agency said.

Modelling a city's street grids, transport networks, buildings and population can help planners predict how design changes would affect them, said Fabian Dembski, a researcher at the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS).

“Cities are complex. But if we can simulate factors such as climate, air quality, traffic flow and movement of people, then planning decisions can be more efficient, equitable, and inclusive,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“But even these models and simulations do not capture human emotions, which play a big role in the success of urban design.”

Emotional response 

Dembski and other researchers built a digital twin of Herrenberg, a small city near Stuttgart in Germany.

They then invited residents to use an app to record their emotional responses to simulated scenarios in public spaces.

Using virtual reality, about 1,000 residents noted whether they felt comfortable, happy or unsafe in those areas.

“The idea was to see what they thought made a good public space, and use that data to support planners and architects to improve spaces where residents didn't feel happy — like areas with heavy traffic or poor lighting,” Dembski said.

“As a planner, you don't have that kind of information beforehand, and this is a democratic way to do it,” he said, adding that respondents included women, older people, migrants and people with disabilities who are otherwise excluded.

Digital Twins are particularly helpful for cities that are vulnerable to climate change, or are in environmentally fragile areas, as problems can be simulated to find solutions, he said.

Researchers are now modelling pandemics — which have affected urban planning decisions in the past — and also hope to simulate the effects of factors such as regional migration and gentrification on cities, Dembski said.

Technological tools such as Digital Twins “offer the possibility of testing a variety of different concepts”, said Thomas Sprissler, the mayor of Herrenberg.

“Considerably more innovative ideas can be tried out that might otherwise never be tested in reality,” he said.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Business needs to ‘reinvent’ itself post-Covid-19, Mandela Bay business chamber says

Andrew Muir says the metro must prioritise securing water supply, alternative forms of energy, a clean city, high-quality roads and security of food ...
Economy
1 day ago

Property industry calls for relief on rates and tariffs

Sector argues municipal charges need to be reduced so as to help it through the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
2 days ago

Mumbai races to convert public venues to Covid-19 wards

Financial hub in India readies for treating 75,000 cases during predicted infection peak
World
3 days ago

Cities and suburbs may be at level 4, but the informal sector is at lockdown level 1

Some grant recipients don’t want the lockdown to end because they are getting more money; as for the rural areas and informal businesses — what ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
China urges Ethiopia to talk anew to Egypt about ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies surveillance ...
World / Americas
3.
Haftar and Turkey trade threats as Russian jets ...
World / Africa
4.
How the Covid-19 pandemic has doubled parents’ ...
World
5.
‘The end of Hong Kong’ as China set to impose ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Thousands flee Michigan flooding as Dow Chemicals plant under threat

World / Americas

Architecture: what Anglo’s exit means for Joburg CBD

Life

Huawei shrugs off US pressure as it forges ahead with ambitious plans

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.