Cities and suburbs may be at level 4, but the informal sector is at lockdown level 1

The media is full of contradictory public opinions on easing or ending the lockdown. The narrative is that the rich want it to serve their selfish and capitalist needs, and the poor want it to stay out of fear and risk.

I would like to give some perspective to this based on recent surveys in townships and rural areas of SA, through my kasi township network and a survey done with more than 500 small rural farmers by the Goat Agribusiness Project in KwaZulu-Natal, which works with thousands of mainly female livestock farmers.

It is important to understand the dynamics of townships and rural areas and, in particular, the difference between those that are economically active, whether in formal or informal areas; and those that are not economically active at all. In between are people who are on social grants but supplement their incomes with informal incomes, whether from small businesses or rentals from back rooms, or small jobs such as baby-minding or laundry.

For now let’s keep it to two simple groups of people: those who are economically active (formal and informal economies), and those who are economically inactive, the truly unemployed and social grant recipients.

Eleven-million recipients earn social grants monthly for handicaps, child grants or pensions. About 3-million earn old-age grants of about R1,860, and now receive an additional R500 a month — almost a third more, a big difference. About 9-million child grant recipients (mothers receiving on behalf of their children) receive R440 per child, with an average of just less than two children per mother.

They receive an additional R500 per mother, so assuming R880 a month, a little more than 50% more a month. In total, 18-million recipients receive a social grant, out of a population of 59-million. It’s unclear how many will qualify and receive the R350 Covid-19 unemployment grant, but probably about another 10-million people. In essence, between one in two and one in three SA citizens will receive a grant.

So do social grant recipients want the lockdown to end? There are two answers from the various surveys. Most do not care one way or another as they receive a grant irrespective of the lockdown. But here is an interesting thing: many were very afraid the extra money (that R500, or one third or 50% more, depending on the individual) would end the moment the lockdown goes to level 2 or 1. These people said they wanted the lockdown to continue as long as possible as they earned a lot more money during it.

An interesting dynamic was revealed by the rural survey: many parents said that costs for food have gone up dramatically now their children are at home 24/7. This is because in some cases children had lunch (or breakfast) at crèches or schools with feeding schemes. Now parents have to feed their children at home. Plus, as all parents know, children hanging around the house generally snack or eat more. Checking with kasi [a neighbourhood in a city or area around a city occupied predominantly by black South Africans] parents the same emerged — this factor is a major burden on many parents.