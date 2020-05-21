Thousands flee Michigan flooding as Dow Chemicals plant under threat

“Experts are describing this as a 500-year event,” Whitmer told a news conference after a tour of the flood zone. She urged residents of low-lying areas to seek higher ground.

National Guard troops assisted in moving some evacuees out of harm’s way.

At an evacuation shelter inside Midland High School, about 3km from the riverfront, volunteers and evacuees wore face masks to maintain social distancing recommended for curbing spread of the coronavirus.

One evacuee, 101-year-old Dot Costello, who fled her apartment with neighbour friends on Tuesday, said she was doing “fine,” but wished she “had a TV to watch the news”.

Cleanup programme

A spokesperson for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said engineers would be sent to both dams to assist authorities in an investigation into the cause of the breaches. The agency in 2018 revoked the hydropower-generating licence for the Edenville structure, accusing its operators of various deficiencies.

Video footage of the flood zone showed high water lapping around buildings in downtown Midland, partly submerging bridges and roads. Several residents were seen kayaking through flooded streets.

Dow Chemical, headquartered in Midland, said in a statement that all operating units, except for facilities needed for managing chemical containment, had been shut down.

The 770ha Dow facility sits just upstream from a site contaminated with highly toxic chemicals, including dioxins, spewed from the plant for decades during the manufacture of chlorine-based products, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

A multiyear project to clean up the waste under the EPA's Superfund programme is likely to be completed in 2021, the agency said.

The EPA said in a statement its cleanup plan required Dow to conduct “post-flood assessment to determine if there is recontamination or if the constructed cleanup remedies have been damaged”.

An EPA assessment after a major flood in 2017 found that “impacts to the Superfund site were minimal”, and Dow completed “necessary, minor repairs as required”.

President Donald Trump, scheduled to tour a Ford Motor auto plant in Michigan on Thursday, said on Twitter he had dispatched teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) and the US military to the flood-stricken area to lend support.

Trump, who had encouraged protesters demanding that Whitmer ease coronavirus stay-at-home orders, tweeting a “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” message weeks ago, chided her again on Wednesday, tweeting: “Governor must now ‘set you free’ to help. Will be with you soon!”

Reuters