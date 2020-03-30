J&J signs deal with US to produce future coronavirus vaccines

"Government and industry is working in unprecedented ways," Bright said. The hope is to work "as quickly as possible and manufacture enough of it for us and the rest of the world in a very short timeframe".

The agency plans to take over manufacturing of Moderna's vaccine candidate to enable the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech to focus on testing it in larger trials.

Barda hopes to speed up the back end of the vaccine manufacturing process, which involves ensuring that they are made and packaged according to standards set by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Risks

There are dozens of coronavirus vaccines in development, according to the World Health Organisation. But it is still not clear that people develop lasting immunity to this virus, or what it will take for a vaccine to be protective.

"What you need to do is take an assessment of what the most likely candidates are and invest at risk in those," said Seth Berkley, CEO of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

"The earlier you make that decision, the more likely you are to have manufacturing in place, but the less confident you are about whether the vaccine will work," Berkley said.

Typically, decisions on whether to move forward with a vaccine are made after safety trials and preliminary efficacy trials have been completed.

J&J said it will begin human testing in September, with an eye towards having a vaccine ready under an emergency use authorisation in early 2021.

J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said the company had to start ramping up manufacturing capacity now, even before it has a signal that its experimental vaccine candidate works.

"That is the only option for us to get it on time," Stoffels said of the early 2021 target. J&J hopes to have data proving its vaccine works by the end of this year.

In addition to the investments in J&J and Moderna, Bright said his agency is in talks with at least two other large vaccine makers, but declined to identify them.

Barda is interested in working with a broad range of vaccine technologies and with companies that have proven track records, Bright said.

"There's a lot of risk involved in making a new vaccine, a lot of risk in going quickly," Bright said. "Wherever possible, we need to understand and mitigate that risk."

Reuters