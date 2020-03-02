World

Gender employment gap costs EU €360bn a year

02 March 2020 - 16:18 Reuters
Picture: 123RF / HYEJIN KANG
Picture: 123RF / HYEJIN KANG

Brussels — The gap between female and male employment costs the EU €360bn a year, or about 2% of its total economy, a new study said on Monday.

Italy, Malta and Greece had the worst readings, with about a 20% gap in 2018, when the data was analysed, while Lithuania, Sweden and Finland were the best, all below 5%.

Overall, the average figure for the bloc — including Britain before its departure — came in at 15% and fell from €480bn in 2008, according to the EU’s Eurofund agency, which tracks trends to inform policy-making.

The cost is an estimate of foregone earnings, missed welfare contributions and public finance costs related to lower female employment, Eurofund said.

The bloc’s executive European Commission will on Thursday present a new gender equality strategy for the 27 member countries, including policies to counter sex-based discrimination and improve women’s access to the labour market.

It is expected to move for the first time towards introducing a legal obligation to report on the gender pay gap across the bloc, which is about 16%, according to an EU official working on the plan.

“Where there are legally binding measures, the situation improves,” the official said.

Reuters

TV presenter wins fight about gender pay disparity at BBC

Samira Ahmed was paid £440 a programme after 2012, while Jeremy Vine was paid £3,000 for his, both of which rely on submissions from viewers
World
1 month ago

Gender equality a pipe dream unless men relinquish their patriarchal dividend

Despite any pretences, it’s still a world that was designed by men for men and women continue to suffer inequality
Life
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Coronavirus death toll surges past 3,000 globally ...
World
2.
Commodities pile up in China as coronavirus ...
World / Asia
3.
Where does a disease like coronavirus come from?
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe power tariff hike sparks fears of more ...
World / Africa
5.
Europe braces for worsening economic prognosis ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

UN chief gets tough on gender inequality in the 21st century

World

Women: this leap year, ask for a promotion at work, not for your man’s hand

World

FRED KHUMALO: Mind the gender gap

Opinion / A Moveable Feast

The gender pay gap means women have to be on the ball with estate planning

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.