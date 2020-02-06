Opinion / A Moveable Feast FRED KHUMALO: Mind the gender gap Men aren’t judged by the shortcomings of their partners, so why is it that women like Portia Derby should be attacked in this way? BL PREMIUM

For most people, getting appointed to a new position at work is a moment for celebration. A fresh milestone has been reached, more responsibilities and challenges beckon, a fatter pay package is on the horizon — or a corner office, perhaps. All the trappings of the corporate world.

But in the case of new Transnet boss Portia Derby, it looks as if she’s been thrown into a den of angry lions with her hands tied behind her back.