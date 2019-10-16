When the beer stops flowing, the global economy’s not growing

This week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its outlook for world growth in 2019 to 3%, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Officials cited stalled trade and investment as the culprit, leaving household spending as the main support for private-sector growth.

That may itself be coming under pressure.

In China, shopkeepers tell of waning demand that has made them more cautious, in some cases delaying personal purchases and amplifying the effect of that uncertainty. Embroiled in a trade war with the US, China saw its economic growth slow to 6.2% in the second quarter on a year-on-year basis, its weakest pace in at least 27 years. Retail sales growth is the weakest since early 2003, and Chinese car sales declined last year for the first time since the 1990s.

“Our business has not been so good — fewer migrant workers are coming to our shop, so I might have to save up for another two years before I can buy a car,” said Luo Shuzhen, a shop owner in the southern city of Dongguan, who was hoping to buy this year.

It’s a decision that, magnified across China, is being felt in Germany, where automobile exports have slumped, and down the supply chain.

In Japan and Europe, any good news on household spending is clouded by an offset in the other direction. A Bank of Japan consumer index rose to its second-highest level on record in August, evidenced by strong sales of luxury cars as well as a shift to servings of higher-quality beef among the lunchtime restaurant crowd. But real wages fell for the eighth straight month in August, complicating the outlook for consumption that is likely to take a further hit from a hike in the sales tax this month to 10% from 8%.

German consumers seemed spurred by recent moves by the European Central Bank (ECB) to support the eurozone economy, and French consumers by recent tax relief. But there was some evidence British consumers may be starting to hunker down, shifting spending from restaurants and hotels to food to be consumed at home.

Not keeping on trucking

Consumption is always a major portion of GDP, accounting for roughly 70% of US output and roughly 60% in China, for example. But ideally it’s balanced with business investment and contributions from trade, elements that add not just to current growth but set the stage for future hiring and expansion.

As it stands, GDP for the 36 countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which includes the US and much of Europe and accounts for the bulk of the global economy, would have shrunk in the second quarter of 2019 if not for a strong contribution from consumer spending.

Growth will depend on how that holds up in the face of slowing global trade volumes, and particularly how US consumers fare.