New IMF chief calls for united effort against global slowdown

Washington — Kristalina Georgieva, in her first major address as head of the International Monetary Fund, painted a downbeat picture of the world economy and said a more severe slowdown could require governments to coordinate fiscal-stimulus measures.

In a speech that sets the tone for next week’s annual meeting of the IMF, Georgieva said the IMF will cut its growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 in its next World Economic Outlook due on October 15. In July, the fund lowered its projection to 3.2% in 2019 and 3.5% in 2020 — its fourth downgrade since last October.

Global institutions, economists and investors are blaming the US-China tariff conflict as a prime factor for slowing global growth. The trade tensions have partly caused manufacturing to tumble and weakened investment, creating a “serious risk” of spillover to other areas of the economy such as services and consumption, Georgieva said in prepared remarks in Washington on Tuesday. Global trade growth is close to a standstill, she warned.

‘Synchronised slowdown’

“The global economy is now in a synchronised slowdown,” she said, noting that the IMF estimates that 90% of of the world is seeing slower growth. By contrast, two years ago, growth was accelerating across three-quarters of the globe in a synchronised upswing, she said.

“Uncertainty — driven by trade but also by Brexit, and geopolitical tensions — is holding back economic potential,” Georgieva said. Not only that, but the economic rifts could “last a generation” with possible shifts such as broken supply changes and siloed trade.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development trimmed its forecast in September, while World Bank president David Malpass said on Monday that the lender is preparing to downgrade its assessment from a projection of 2.6% it made in June.

A deeper slowdown would require more fiscal support, Georgieva said. “If the global economy slows more sharply than expected, a coordinated fiscal response may be needed,” she said. “We are not there” but it is better to be too early with it than late.