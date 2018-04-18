Airlines back plan for drone registry and other steps to prevent collisions

Montreal/Singapore — The world’s airlines are backing the development of a UN-led global registry for drones, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) says.

A rise in near-collisions by unmanned aircraft and commercial jets has fuelled safety concerns.

Rob Eagles, Iata’s director of air traffic management infrastructure, said Iata backed efforts by the UN’s aviation agency to develop such a registry, which could also help track the number of incidents involving drones and jets.

Iata would consider collaborating with the International Civil Aviation Organisation to use the registry for data analysis to improve safety.

The civil aviation body is developing the registry as part of broader efforts to come up with common rules for flying and tracking unmanned aircraft.