How embracing open skies can help Africa close in on economic greatness

For example, a two-hour flight on a Belgium-based airline from Freetown, Sierra Leone to Banjul, Gambia has to fly via Brussels, a three-day journey. Open skies would not only end this slightly absurd route, but unlock expansion in Africa’s aviation sector.

A 2010 World Bank study found that restriction of air markets hampered growth in air traffic, inflated fares and harmed airline safety. Africa’s aircraft departure fees are 30% higher than the global average.

Many African governments have realised the need to institute open skies and its proponents have been working to achieve that for more than 20 years. That has slowly come to fruition, with commitments from 23 AU member states. The remaining 32 states are being encouraged to comply.

If it seems Africa’s aviation sector is behind the curve compared to the rest of the world in terms of liberalisation and modernisation, it is worth pointing out that the global airline industry is very young.

Humankind has been flying heavier-than-air craft for a little more than a century.

Passenger air travel gained impetus after the Second World War, when aviation technology had substantially advanced, military airfields were converted for commercial use and bombers and cargo aircraft had seating installed.

The next tipping point came in 1969, when the Boeing 747 jumbo jet made long-haul international air travel affordable and opened up the possibility of overseas holidays. The sector as we know it has existed for less than 50 years.

The pioneers of the international aviation sector had no precedents. Nothing of its sort had existed, so they used maritime legislation as a template and this is why the sector has some arcane regulations.

Regulations governing seafaring nations’ merchant navies were replicated in the airline sector as flag carriers.