Minister arrested in Brazil World Cup stadium probe

Sao Paulo — On Tuesday, police arrested a former cabinet minister in a probe into corruption in the construction of a soccer stadium in north-eastern Brazil for the 2014 World Cup.

In a statement, police said they were serving five arrest warrants, 22 search-and-seizure warrants and bringing six people in for questioning, without disclosing the names of the targets.

A police source told Reuters that Henrique Eduardo Alves, a former tourism minister, was among those targeted by the arrest warrants. Former lower-house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is in prison, also fell under the scope of investigation, the source added. There was no immediate response to calls for comment from representatives for Alves and Cunha.

Last June, Alves resigned as President Michel Temer’s tourism minister after accusations that he had taken bribes. A prominent lawmaker, he was speaker of the lower-house of congress between 2013 and 2015.

The Arena das Dunas stadium in the city of Natal is the seventh of 11 stadiums used in the 2014 World Cup to come under scrutiny as the country’s largest graft probe widens to encompass more prominent political figures and executives. According to the police statement, contracts for the construction of the stadium were inflated by a total of 77 million reais ($23.4m) to fund bribes to lawmakers.

The case could heighten pressure on Temer, who faces calls for his ouster after being caught on tape allegedly condoning bribes to silence a key witness in the sweeping three-year corruption investigation, known as Operation Car Wash. Late on Monday, police sent Temer a list of 84 questions related to the allegations. He has 24 hours to answer.

His administration is being threatened by an electoral court trial starting on Tuesday over the alleged use of illicit money to fund former president Dilma Rousseff’s 2014 election campaign. Temer was Rousseff’s vice-presidential running mate.

Reuters