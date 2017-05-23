Huawei introduces first personal computers, as it enters PC market

Frankfurt — On Tuesday, huge Chinese telecoms firm Huawei said it planned a global expansion into computers, posing a fresh challenge to established PC players in a market that has suffered two years of falling sales volumes.

At a news conference in Berlin, Huawei introduced its first line-up of three personal computer models, including a 15.6-inch screen notebook, a 2-in-1 tablet and notebook hybrid and an ultra slim, metallic 13-inch notebook.

Initially, the new entrant is targeting the premium-priced consumer market, pitting it against Lenovo, HP and Dell, which collectively hold more than 50% of the PC market, and possibly even Apple’s shrinking Mac computer business.

Huawei’s Matebook X is a fanless notebook with splash-proof screen and combined fingerprint sign-on and power button, priced between €1,399 and €1,699. Its Matebook E 2-in-1 hybrid will run from €999 to €1,299 while the Matebook D with 15.6-inch display is priced at €799 to €999, it said.

Overall, PC market sales volumes dropped 8.3% in 2015 and a further 3.7% in 2016, according to research firm Gartner, which has predicted a flat outcome this year and increasing market consolidation to the end of 2020.