Sport / Soccer

Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea shocks former players

Move ‘could torpedo the club’s endeavour to return to the top of the Premier League’

22 May 2024 - 16:53
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
OUT: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during a match. Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS
OUT: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during a match. Picture: JOHN SIBLEY/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS

Bengaluru — Chelsea’s decision to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday surprised many former players who believe it could torpedo the club’s endeavour to return to the top of the Premier League.

Pochettino joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign after the club finished 12th in the previous season.

The early months of the Argentine’s tenure were far from convincing as the expensively assembled squad took time to gel, but a run of five consecutive wins in their last five league games lifted them to sixth place and secured European football.

Former Chelsea player Craig Burley did not hold back on his assessment of Chelsea’s decision, saying it displayed a lack of vision.

“It’s all a bit of a mess, honestly,” Burley told ESPN.

“He wasn’t without fault this year, but they did finish strong. They [Chelsea] just don’t have a vision, they’re stumbling from one manager to the next ... There’s not really many managers out there right now.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet said Pochettino’s exit was difficult to understand, telling Sky Sports: “Everyone close to Chelsea was expecting a great summer and something important for next year.

“But we don’t know the inside. I was shocked, I couldn’t believe it. It was kind of impossible.”

Former Chelsea and France defender Frank Leboeuf said Pochettino’s departure had plunged the club’s future into uncertainty.

“It’s a pity, because they’ve been exceptional for the past few games, but now we don’t know what we’re going to face next season,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“We don’t know where we'll go with all these young players. I have doubts that it’ll be better than it was this season.”

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, named the Premier League’s young player of the season after a superb campaign, thanked Pochettino in a post on Instagram. “Thank you for everything you have done for me and making my dreams come true. All the best,” Palmer said.

According to reports in British media, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and ex-Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi are among the leading candidates for the vacant managerial role at Chelsea.

Reuters

Guardiola’s demand for perfection fuels Manchester City hunger

The big question is who will stop the team’s march to further successes
Sport
2 days ago

Klopp seeks private life after Liverpool exit

Departing manager rules out immediate return to football
Sport
2 days ago

Barker confident Stellies will beat Bucs to second spot

Fight for the CAF berth goes down to the wire
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns on course to becoming SA’s ‘Invincibles’

Win against Stellies extends unbeaten record in Premiership games to 52
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea part ways after ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Alberts happy to put feet up as Lions regroup ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA rowers fail to qualify for Olympics
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tadej Pogacar aces torrential rain on chaotic ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea part ways after one season

Sport / Soccer

Portugal name Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024 squad

Sport / Soccer

Arteta vows Arsenal will ‘keep knocking’ until they win Premier League

Sport / Soccer

Guardiola’s demand for perfection fuels Manchester City hunger

Sport / Soccer

Klopp seeks private life after Liverpool exit

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.