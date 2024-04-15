Stellies take unbeaten run to tricky Sekhukhune

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is not thinking about their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, insisting their focus is on their two league outings against Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy.
Stellenbosch thumped SuperSport United 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, setting up a semifinal date with Sundowns. The Pretoria giants are the last team to beat Stellies, in September 2023, but since then the Cape wineland’s favourites have chalked up an impressive 21-match unbeaten run across all competitions.
Stellies face Sekhukhune in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm), then travel to Mbombela Stadium on Sunday to face TS Galaxy.
“We’ve got a lot of ambitions. There’s a lot to play for in the league, with eight games remaining. We are going to Sekhukhune and that will be followed by a trip to Mbombela to play Galaxy. So, we have two tough away fixtures against teams who are in good form,” Barker said.
Devin Titus and Iqraam Rayners will be key for Stellies.
Sekhukhune, who are in blistering league form in their own right, will be eager to end Stellies’ unbeaten streak on Wednesday. Babina Noko are unbeaten in the league this year with five wins and two draws, challenging for the second spot, currently occupied by Stellies.
