Tuks out to give Sundowns an almighty shock

AmaTuks head coach Tlisane Motaung addresses the media in Johannesburg, April 10 2024. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Backed by their storied history of giant slaying in the Nedbank Cup, University of Pretoria (Tuks) coach Tlisane Motaung has urged his players to go out and make their names against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Tuks host the Brazilians at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the quarterfinals looking to cause what would be one of the biggest upsets in SA football in recent times.
Tuks made it to the final in 2009 where they lost to Moroka Swallows in a memorable run that included dumping out Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town.
During that dream run in 2009, coach Steve Barker unleashed an exciting team that boasted players such as Andile Jali, Phenyo Mongala and Mthokozisi Yende who went on to become household names.
Motaung said his players are well aware of the big chance they have to showcase their skills against some of the top footballers on the continent.
“They see this as an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the great players ... they are looking forward to this wonderful opportunity.
“They are aware that this match can change their lives, earlier on I spoke about players like Andile Jali, Aubey Ngoma and Mthokosizi Yende who were unknown and they used this platform. Our players see this as an opportunity for them to be counted.”
Tuks will be without influential attackers Promise Mkhuma and Thabang Sibanyoni who cannot play against their parent club.
Motaung said it was a blow Sibanyoni could not play.
“We would have loved to have him but the reality is that we know about the loan agreements. We see this as a platform to give other players an opportunity to demonstrate what they are capable of. It is not only him, Promise Mkhuma is also not going to participate in this match and we respect that.”
Motaung added it would not be easy against Sundowns.
“Sundowns rotate the ball and where the ball is they have numbers and the questions will always be what do you do when you win the ball. In the middle of that park, how do you close the space so that they don’t get those half spaces the coach always talks about.”
