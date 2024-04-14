Chippa face Pirates in Nedbank Cup semifinal after win against Galaxy
Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka’s penalty
Chippa United pulled off an impressive 2-0 away win against TS Galaxy in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium then were drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.
Stellenbosch FC, who stunned SuperSport United with a 4-0 quarterfinal victory at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semi.
Downs needed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory to beat first division Pretoria University FC in Friday night’s quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium after a 1-1 scoreline.
#NedbankCup Update: 🏆— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 14, 2024
There we have it, here is your Semi Final Draw. @ChippaUnitedFC v @orlandopirates @StellenboschFC v @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/WRrLR2Zfad
Defending champions Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 in their quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Chippa and Stellies will have home ground advantage. Dates and venues of the semifinals will be announced by the Premier Soccer League later.
𝐅𝐓: 𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 0️⃣-2️⃣ 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐚 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 14, 2024
Chippa United survive late drama to book their spot in the #NedbankCup semifinals ✅ pic.twitter.com/QnwzU2cPjV
Sunday’s match ended in high drama. In the 88th minute, with the score at 1-0 to Chippa, Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka’s penalty.
Moments later Chippa were awarded a penalty by referee Olani Kwinda at the other end, which substitute Roscoe Pietersen buried to make it 2-0 seconds into added time and seal the result.
Earlier Bienvenu Eva Nga gave Chippa the lead in the 30th minute.
Nedbank Cup semifinal draw:
Chippa United v Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns