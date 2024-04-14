Sport / Soccer

Chippa face Pirates in Nedbank Cup semifinal after win against Galaxy

Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka’s penalty

14 April 2024 - 20:50
by Sports Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chippa United players celebrate wining their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United players celebrate wining their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. Picture: DIRK KOTZE/GALLO IMAGES

Chippa United pulled off an impressive 2-0 away win against TS Galaxy in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium then were drawn to meet Orlando Pirates in the semifinals.

Stellenbosch FC, who stunned SuperSport United with a 4-0 quarterfinal victory at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday, will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semi.

Downs needed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory to beat first division Pretoria University FC in Friday night’s quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium after a 1-1 scoreline.

Defending champions Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 in their quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa and Stellies will have home ground advantage. Dates and venues of the semifinals will be announced by the Premier Soccer League later.

Sunday’s match ended in high drama. In the 88th minute, with the score at 1-0 to Chippa, Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved Galaxy defender Pogiso Sanoka’s penalty.

Moments later Chippa were awarded a penalty by referee Olani Kwinda at the other end, which substitute Roscoe Pietersen buried to make it 2-0 seconds into added time and seal the result.

Earlier Bienvenu Eva Nga gave Chippa the lead in the 30th minute.

Nedbank Cup semifinal draw:

Chippa United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns

Riveiro gives up on league title, aims for Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates coach describes Mamelodi Sundowns as a ‘point machine’
Sport
3 days ago

Win over City a morale booster before Bucs duel, says AmaZulu coach Franco

The victory on Sunday was Usuthu’s first in seven fixtures in the Premier Soccer League in 2024
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs coach Johnson says players still back him despite string of losses

‘I think we are still together and we haven’t given up hope,’ says coach after goalless home defeat to Stellenbosch FC
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Stacking the system to deal with ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Steyn chases her fifth Two Oceans win in a row
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Perfect start for Wilco Nienaber at Serengeti
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Vusi Marenene: hard man even ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Defiant Danny Jordaan says ‘all is well’ at Safa
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.