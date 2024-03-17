Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates scoring a goal Picture: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS
Manchester — Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.
United's victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool's dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juürgen Klopp's final season with the team.
Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before halftime.
Antony's 87th-minute strike for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool's 9,000 travelling fans.
But 12-times FA Cup winners United — who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League — kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.
Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for removing his jersey in the celebrations. Reuters
Diallo scores winner as Man Utd down Liverpool in thriller
Manchester — Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.
United's victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool's dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juürgen Klopp's final season with the team.
Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before halftime.
Antony's 87th-minute strike for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool's 9,000 travelling fans.
But 12-times FA Cup winners United — who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League — kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.
Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for removing his jersey in the celebrations. Reuters
Chelsea head to FA Cup semifinals after win over Leicester
Pirates’ Makhaula recovering in hospital after collapse
Broos calls for new approach to football in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chelsea head to FA Cup semifinals after win over Leicester
Pirates’ Makhaula recovering in hospital after collapse
Broos calls for new approach to football in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.