Bobby Charlton, England and Man United great, dies at 86

Floral tributes and souvenirs are laid in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton outside at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, in Manchester, England, October 22 2023. Picture: BEN ROBERTS/GETTY IMAGES
London — Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United’s greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.
Charlton was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack, and he made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.
“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.
Charlton spent 17 years at Old Trafford and, aged 20, was part of the “Busby Babes” team decimated by the 1958 Munich air crash in which 23 people died, including eight United players.
He scored twice for England in the World Cup semifinal win over Portugal in 1966 and was instrumental in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final where Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick.
Hurst, now the only surviving member of Alf Ramsey’s World Cup-winning side, led the tributes to his former teammate.
“Very sad news today. One of the true greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away,” Hurst wrote on X. “We will never forget him and nor will all of football. A great colleague and friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone.”
Charlton helped United win the European Cup in 1968 and three English league titles as well as the FA Cup.
“Today is not just a sad day for Manchester United & England, it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented,” said former United and England midfielder David Beckham.
Regarded as possessing one of the hardest shots of his generation and a player whose style bridged eras, Charlton earned 106 caps for England and scored 49 goals.
After his retirement, he served as an ambassador for United and English football and was widely respected across the globe.
Charlton’s appearances in the stands at Old Trafford had become less frequent after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.
Nowhere will Charlton’s death be more keenly felt than at Manchester United where a stand at their Old Trafford ground is named in his honour.
Charlton recovered from the trauma of the Munich air crash and a decade later scored twice as United beat Benfica at Wembley to win the European Cup for the first time.
Along with his teammates George Best and Denis Law, he helped United became one of the most popular clubs in the world.
“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game,” United said.
Beckham’s glittering Manchester United career began after attending a Bobby Charlton Soccer School as a young boy. “A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero ... today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United and England it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented,” Beckham said.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Charlton as a legend. “A huge loss for his family and for the Manchester United family and for English football, European football,” he said.
“We have the Premier League that we have because of these type of people.”
Bobby Charlton, England and Man United great, dies at 86
A key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, he made 758 appearances for United
London — Bobby Charlton, an England World Cup winner and one of Manchester United’s greatest players, died on Saturday at the age of 86.
Charlton was a key figure in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack, and he made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.
“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.
Charlton spent 17 years at Old Trafford and, aged 20, was part of the “Busby Babes” team decimated by the 1958 Munich air crash in which 23 people died, including eight United players.
He scored twice for England in the World Cup semifinal win over Portugal in 1966 and was instrumental in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final where Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick.
Hurst, now the only surviving member of Alf Ramsey’s World Cup-winning side, led the tributes to his former teammate.
“Very sad news today. One of the true greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away,” Hurst wrote on X. “We will never forget him and nor will all of football. A great colleague and friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone.”
Charlton helped United win the European Cup in 1968 and three English league titles as well as the FA Cup.
“Today is not just a sad day for Manchester United & England, it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented,” said former United and England midfielder David Beckham.
Regarded as possessing one of the hardest shots of his generation and a player whose style bridged eras, Charlton earned 106 caps for England and scored 49 goals.
After his retirement, he served as an ambassador for United and English football and was widely respected across the globe.
Charlton’s appearances in the stands at Old Trafford had become less frequent after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2020.
Nowhere will Charlton’s death be more keenly felt than at Manchester United where a stand at their Old Trafford ground is named in his honour.
Charlton recovered from the trauma of the Munich air crash and a decade later scored twice as United beat Benfica at Wembley to win the European Cup for the first time.
Along with his teammates George Best and Denis Law, he helped United became one of the most popular clubs in the world.
“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game,” United said.
Beckham’s glittering Manchester United career began after attending a Bobby Charlton Soccer School as a young boy. “A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero ... today isn’t just a sad day for Manchester United and England it’s a sad day for football and everything that Sir Bobby represented,” Beckham said.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Charlton as a legend. “A huge loss for his family and for the Manchester United family and for English football, European football,” he said.
“We have the Premier League that we have because of these type of people.”
Reuters
De Zerbi’s Brighton pose threat as Man City seek to end losing run
Bayern’s Neuer back to face struggling Mainz
Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane also key, says Southgate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
De Zerbi’s Brighton pose threat as Man City seek to end losing run
Manchester United shares tumble 23% amid concerns Qatar Sheikh’s buyout deal is ...
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Postecoglou’s flying start at Spurs boosts minnow managers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.