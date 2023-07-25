Sport / Soccer

Pirates add Kapinga to preseason signings

Skilful former Sundowns attacking midfielder joins Bucs on free transfer

25 July 2023 - 18:00 Sports Staff
Lesedi Kapinga turning out for Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup this month. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Orlando Pirates have snapped up skilful former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga on a free transfer.

Pirates said Kapinga, who had a frustrating time battling for game time in his three seasons at Downs after moving from Black Leopards in July 2020, signed a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who recently played for Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, Bucs said.

Known for his flair and creativity, Kapinga has 91 official matches under his belt, with 11 goals and 15 assists. He will link up with his new teammates this week and has been allocated jersey No 21, Bucs said.

Kapinga said he wants to get himself back to match sharpness at Pirates.

“I am pleased to join the club,” he said. “I’m not much of a talker because talk is cheap. All I’m focused on is to start training and working my way back to playing the game I love.”

Kapinga joins new signings at Bucs including Patrick Maswanganyi, Melusi Buthelezi and Katlego Otladisa.

Pirates, who held a preseason camp in Spain, kick off their season against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5.

