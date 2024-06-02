Sport / Cricket

US down Canada in all-American T20 World Cup opener

US win by seven wickets in the opening match in Dallas

02 June 2024 - 16:28
by John Mehaffey
Picture: 123rf

Georgetown — The US destroyed Canada’s bowling after a slow start to overpower their neighbours by seven wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dallas, the US.

Aaron Jones muscled 10 sixes in an unbeaten 94 from 40 balls to propel his team to 197/3 from 17.4 overs in reply to Canada’s 194/5 on Saturday.

Opener Navneet Dhaliwal top-scored with 61 for the Canadians before he was caught off former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson bowling his first delivery for his new team.

The ninth edition of the sport’s shortest format opened with a matchup between two countries that in 1844 played the first international in the summer game of the British Empire. Canada won a low-scoring three-day game in New York that year by 23 runs.

Cricket had been a popular sport in the US, particularly in Philadelphia, but was supplanted by baseball in the latter stages of the 19th century.

Now with T20 cricket, a format of similar length to baseball games, on the agenda for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the International Cricket Council hopes to attract a new and potentially lucrative audience by splitting the World Cup between the Caribbean and the US.

Twice champions West Indies opened their campaign against Papua New Guinea in Georgetown on Sunday and defending champions England play Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday.

Australia, the world Test and 50 overs champions, will be in action for the first time when they meet Oman in Barbados on Thursday. The biggest clash of the first round will come two days later when Australia go up against England.

Reuters

International Cricket Council lifts status of Major League Cricket in US

MLC secures List A status, plans expansion to 10 teams
Sport
5 days ago

Australia chase rare treble as cricket eyes toehold in US

Successful campaign in T20 World Cup would make Marsh’s team world champions in all three formats
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas’ top order set to attack from the get-go

Coach says SA in a good space ahead of T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka
Sport
5 days ago
