Mbalula confirms ANC ‘is talking to everyone’, will put SA first
Secretary-general of ANC adamant that Ramaphosa is going nowhere
01 June 2024 - 17:01
UPDATED 02 June 2024 - 12:27
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has confirmed the ANC was talking to “everyone” and would report back to the ANC’s national executive committee on Tuesday.
“There are many options on the table. We need stability in this country. We will put the interest of the people of this country first,” Mbalula said at a media briefing at the Independent Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) national results centre in Midrand...
