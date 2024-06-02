Sport / Cricket

Pakistan skipper calls on team to stay positive at T20 World Cup

Preparations for this year’s tournament in the US and West Indies have been far from ideal

02 June 2024 - 16:40
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action in Birmingham, Britain, May 25 2024. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/ED SYKES
Pakistan's Babar Azam in action in Birmingham, Britain, May 25 2024. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/ED SYKES

Bengaluru — Pakistan captain Babar Azam called on his side to stay in high spirits as they begin their Twenty20 World Cup campaign after a recent poor run of form.

Pakistan, T20 World Cup champions in 2009, have performed well in the past two editions of the competition, reaching the semifinals in 2021 and losing to England in the final in 2022.

However, their preparations for this year’s tournament in the US and West Indies have been far from ideal, with a sobering defeat by Ireland in an eventual 2-1 series victory followed by a 2-0 defeat by England in a rain-affected series.

“Effort is in our hands, but results, we do not know,” Babar said in an episode of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast released on Sunday.

US down Canada in all-American T20 World Cup opener

US win by seven wickets in the opening match in Dallas
Sport
9 hours ago

“How we present ourselves on the ground, our body language and how we communicate with each other will matter. We must be positive, so results will come... Conditions in the US may pose challenges as we are going there as a national side for the first time.

“We are in the process of collating various cricket and match-related information from players who have played there, which can help and assist us in our preparations.”

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup and begin their campaign against hosts US this Thursday. They will then take on arch-rivals India in one of the event’s highly anticipated matches three days later.

Pakistan and India have faced each other seven times at the T20 World Cup, with Pakistan winning just once.

“An India-Pakistan match is always the most talked about; it is discussed too much wherever you go in the world,” Babar said.

“The players get different vibes and excitement. What will happen is that everyone supports their country, so the focus is on that match. The whole world is focused on the day when the India-Pakistan match is held.

“Naturally, there will be nerves, but we need to keep our focus, stick to the basics and play easy cricket. It is always a pressure game; the more you keep cool and calm, believe in your skills and hard work, then things get easier.”

Reuters

Proteas’ top order set to attack from the get-go

Coach says SA in a good space ahead of T20 World Cup opener against Sri Lanka
Sport
5 days ago

After U-19 triumph Markram wants to make his mark as senior skipper

Ten years on, he gets first opportunity to lead senior Proteas at T20 World Cup
Sport
3 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock and Nortjé could do with some hunch management

Australian captain Cummins often makes intuitive decisions that do not follow the data
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
We’re only human, says McIlroy as Tour deals with ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Road to Paris has been full of ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Real Madrid come full circle with second great ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Poor facilities cost African teams home advantage ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Pakistan skipper calls on team to stay positive ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.