RALPH A CLARK: Technology as an effective weapon against gun crime

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
No evidence of sanctions being prepared against SA, says Vincent Magwenya
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Supabets and Supaworld have been barred from taking bets on roulette
Suspected Codeco militia behind deadly attack 5km from UN peacekeeper base
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
The latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service reveal that over a 90-day period between January and March 2023, a staggering 6,200 people were killed. This translates to roughly 70 murders a day across the country — with each murder leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and pain.
This statistic is one of many reported in the latest police figures that highlight the reality that violent crime continues in SA, to the extent that is regarded as one of the most violent countries in the world.
It is clear that current crime-fighting strategies are not effective, which is why police minister Bheki Cele’s recent announcements that the police plan to invest in a number of innovative crime fighting technologies to assist police on the ground must be welcomed.
In his recent budget speech in parliament, Cele announced that during the 2022/23 financial year there would be significant investment in technology to assist with crime response and prevention, criminal investigation and intelligence in high crime areas.
Technologies that would be procured include drones and body cameras, as well as acoustic gunshot detection (ShotSpotter) technology, which would be coupled with increased funding towards highly trained and skilled tactical response teams to assist policing in high-crime areas.
While there is nothing more important than having boots on the ground to fight crime in communities, there are a number of challenges. Staffing shortages, recruiting shortfalls and budget constraints have made this presence more challenging to achieve.
However, the deployment of innovative technologies such as those announced by Cele will allow an underresourced police service to respond far more precisely to crime incidents, serves as a critical force multiplier enabling police to be smart on crime.
This is the exact role acoustic gunshot detection technology plays when deployed as a tool in a suite of policing interventions in high-crime areas. Specifically, our ShotSpotter system detects gunfire in real time, thereby enabling a rapid and precise response by law enforcement and first responders to these incidents.
Taking into account that about 80%-90% of gunfire incidents in communities are not reported to the police, it is clear this technology plays a critical role in alerting them to incidents they probably would otherwise never have known about.
Real-time alerts to gunfire incidents with precise GPS locations enables police and trained medical staff to respond rapidly to every incident, rendering assistance to victims and ultimately saving lives. In addition, rapid response improves the quantity and quality of crime scene evidence collection, which leads to more arrests, improves prosecution and conviction rates, and importantly, shows those in traditionally underinvested communities that their safety matters.
The data gathered by ShotSpotter technology allows for proactive policing and investigation by identifying time and location hotspots, allowing for a more precise and efficient allocation of law enforcement resources, including the deployment of the tactical response teams the police plan to invest in over the coming months.
The benefits of using ShotSpotter have already been seen in the areas where it has been deployed. From December 2022 in Cape Town the number of arrests and illegal firearms recovered as a result of law enforcement authorities arriving a few minutes after a gunfire incident has increased measurably.
Critically, the city is also integrating the gunfire alerts into the digital rapid-response system is has developed, known as Epic, which has enabled it to co-ordinate a multi-agency response to violent crime in partnerships with the national police.
Importantly, acoustic gunshot detection technology, as well as a range of other crime technology tools used by the government, must be part of a broader plan that includes a properly functioning criminal justice system that ensures criminals are convicted and sent to jail, as well as the provision of social services and upliftment projects in communities.
In other words, the technology cannot be responsible for tackling gun violence alone, but it can be an indispensable tool as an integral part of a holistic strategy rolled out by law enforcement authorities.
The latest quarterly crime stats have made it clear that we need all hands on deck to tackle the crime crisis in the country. SoundThinking, the company I lead, is committed to being part of the solution and continuing to play its part in assisting the police and municipal law enforcement authorities to respond to gun crime and improve public safety in communities across SA.
’• Clark is CEO and president of SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter).
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
RALPH A CLARK: Technology as an effective weapon against gun crime
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
The latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service reveal that over a 90-day period between January and March 2023, a staggering 6,200 people were killed. This translates to roughly 70 murders a day across the country — with each murder leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and pain.
This statistic is one of many reported in the latest police figures that highlight the reality that violent crime continues in SA, to the extent that is regarded as one of the most violent countries in the world.
It is clear that current crime-fighting strategies are not effective, which is why police minister Bheki Cele’s recent announcements that the police plan to invest in a number of innovative crime fighting technologies to assist police on the ground must be welcomed.
In his recent budget speech in parliament, Cele announced that during the 2022/23 financial year there would be significant investment in technology to assist with crime response and prevention, criminal investigation and intelligence in high crime areas.
Technologies that would be procured include drones and body cameras, as well as acoustic gunshot detection (ShotSpotter) technology, which would be coupled with increased funding towards highly trained and skilled tactical response teams to assist policing in high-crime areas.
While there is nothing more important than having boots on the ground to fight crime in communities, there are a number of challenges. Staffing shortages, recruiting shortfalls and budget constraints have made this presence more challenging to achieve.
However, the deployment of innovative technologies such as those announced by Cele will allow an underresourced police service to respond far more precisely to crime incidents, serves as a critical force multiplier enabling police to be smart on crime.
This is the exact role acoustic gunshot detection technology plays when deployed as a tool in a suite of policing interventions in high-crime areas. Specifically, our ShotSpotter system detects gunfire in real time, thereby enabling a rapid and precise response by law enforcement and first responders to these incidents.
Taking into account that about 80%-90% of gunfire incidents in communities are not reported to the police, it is clear this technology plays a critical role in alerting them to incidents they probably would otherwise never have known about.
Real-time alerts to gunfire incidents with precise GPS locations enables police and trained medical staff to respond rapidly to every incident, rendering assistance to victims and ultimately saving lives. In addition, rapid response improves the quantity and quality of crime scene evidence collection, which leads to more arrests, improves prosecution and conviction rates, and importantly, shows those in traditionally underinvested communities that their safety matters.
The data gathered by ShotSpotter technology allows for proactive policing and investigation by identifying time and location hotspots, allowing for a more precise and efficient allocation of law enforcement resources, including the deployment of the tactical response teams the police plan to invest in over the coming months.
The benefits of using ShotSpotter have already been seen in the areas where it has been deployed. From December 2022 in Cape Town the number of arrests and illegal firearms recovered as a result of law enforcement authorities arriving a few minutes after a gunfire incident has increased measurably.
Critically, the city is also integrating the gunfire alerts into the digital rapid-response system is has developed, known as Epic, which has enabled it to co-ordinate a multi-agency response to violent crime in partnerships with the national police.
Importantly, acoustic gunshot detection technology, as well as a range of other crime technology tools used by the government, must be part of a broader plan that includes a properly functioning criminal justice system that ensures criminals are convicted and sent to jail, as well as the provision of social services and upliftment projects in communities.
In other words, the technology cannot be responsible for tackling gun violence alone, but it can be an indispensable tool as an integral part of a holistic strategy rolled out by law enforcement authorities.
The latest quarterly crime stats have made it clear that we need all hands on deck to tackle the crime crisis in the country. SoundThinking, the company I lead, is committed to being part of the solution and continuing to play its part in assisting the police and municipal law enforcement authorities to respond to gun crime and improve public safety in communities across SA.
’• Clark is CEO and president of SoundThinking (formerly ShotSpotter).
VEDA SUNASSEE: Growth needed from within for Africa to reach its huge potential
IAN BREMMER: Society must prepare for four big threats posed by AI
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Spare a thought, a coin, a job, for those doing routine work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SIFISO SKENJANA: Use Brics to build our industrial clusters
NIR KAISSAR: S&P 500’s tech-heavy top is a feature, not a bug
JOHAN STEYN: Modern technology is a challenge to organisational hierarchy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.