MOGAMAD ALLIE: History favours classy Sundowns when they clash with Sudan’s Al Hilal on Saturday

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Following their comprehensive 5-2 drubbing of 10-times African champions Al Ahly at a packed Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns joined Morocco’s Raja Casablanca among the early qualifiers for the quarterfinals of this year’s Caf Champions League.
With their polished performance, Masandawana became the first African team to rattle the net of the continent’s Club of the Century five times on two separate occasions. They have now qualified for the quarterfinals for a fifth consecutive time to firmly establish themselves among Africa’s elite clubs.
Although Al Ahly could potentially still join Sundowns on 10 points by winning both their remaining games and the Tshwane club losing both of theirs, the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) head-to-head tie-breaker rule will see the South Africans progressing ahead of their Egyptian rivals.
It would have given Sundowns great satisfaction to defeat in such emphatic fashion an Al Ahly side that knocked them out in the quarterfinals in 2020 and 2021. In fact, the last time Sundowns progressed beyond the last eight was in 2019 when they lost 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.
Their surprising elimination by Angola’s Petro Luanda in last year’s quarterfinal would have hurt the Chloorkop side even more, so they will be determined to set matters right this time around.
With Al Ahly’s fate now entirely dependent on other results going their way, Rhulani Mokwena’s side face an interesting and potentially controversial return game against Al Hilal in Khartoum on Saturday. Since victory for the Sudanese champions will eliminate the Egyptian giants from the competition, a great deal of attention will be focused on the composition of the Sundowns squad.
Their performance will also be under scrutiny despite the expected 36°C temperatures. However, they won’t have a passionate home crowd to contend with as the game, like all Al Hilal’s group fixtures, will be played behind closed doors due to disciplinary sanctions imposed by Caf.
History is firmly in favour of Masandawana, who have lost only one of their previous seven meetings against the Sudanese side, a 4-2 defeat in Khartoum in April 2008. Since then Sundowns secured a goalless draw and a 4-2 victory in subsequent visits to the north African country.
Should Al Hilal prevail, it would mean Al Ahly will fail to progress to the quarterfinals for the first time since that stage of the competition was introduced in 2017. It will also see the Sudanese champions progress beyond the group stages for the first time since 2015, when they were beaten in the semifinals by USM Alger.
Aware of their desperate situation, Al Ahly’s German-born coach Marcel Koller has already tossed a psychological curveball at his Sundowns counterpart Mokwena by stating in the post-match media briefing: “I hope Sundowns will play their next two games fair, like we know them.”
The 36-year-old Sundowns coach batted away any suggestion of his team delivering anything less than their best against Al Hilal. “We are honest, we will do the best we can, we want to win football matches and it’s important that we continue to win football matches.
“And if my colleague thinks we will not, he can be 100% guaranteed that we will give everything to win the next couple of matches. We try to win every single match, we play to win, we work to win every single day. We will play even more fairly; if he has any doubts, he can be 100% guaranteed.”
Sundowns have been in imperious form this season, going unbeaten in their last 18 games since suffering a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 on October 22, so they would hardly want to disrupt their momentum. And with all Champions League knockout ties, including the final, being played over two legs, they won’t be fearing Al Ahly after ending with a dominant 7-4 score-line in their two group games that included a 2-2 draw in Cairo.
Al Ahly have it all to do. They have to win against Cotonsport in Goroua and then beat Al Hilal at home in their last group game at the end of the month. Of course, those results could all be of academic value if Al Hilal emerge victorious against Sundowns on Saturday.
Such is the abundance of quality available to Mokwena that he can afford to shuffle his pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum. It’s to the immense credit of The Brazilians that they have already qualified for the last eight with two group games to spare, so they can, for the next few weeks at least, turn their attention to securing a sixth consecutive PSL title and the defence of their Nedbank Cup crown.
Before Tuesday night’s clash against Royal AM, Sundowns needed only eight points from their remaining eight league games (provided their nearest challengers SuperSport United win every one of their last eight games) to confirm what has already been inevitable since the start of the second round in January.
With a sixth consecutive league title all but in the bag, and a place in the quarterfinals confirmed, Sundowns have earned the right to field whatever team they deem fit for purpose for Saturday’s crucial game against an Al Hilal side that will no doubt have the backing of all the challengers for this year’s Champions League title.
