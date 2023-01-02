Bimenyimana injury no crisis for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zwane

Buoyant prices seen to be due to positive European factory data suggesting a rebound may be on the way
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he is not concerned about the injury to DStv Premiership top scorer Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana as he believes he has a top-class young prospect he can field as a replacement in Wandile Duba.
The 20-year-old Duba made his debut off the bench when Bimenyimana limped off in the 83rd minute after the Ugandan’s 14th-minute strike broke a deadlock. Chiefs went on to a 2-0 winning return from the World Cup break against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The extent of Bimenyimana's injury was not immediately known.
Zwane revealed he should also have Ashley du Preez back from injury as an option in his forward line for fourth-placed Chiefs’ next match against 15th-positioned Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.
Bimenyimana’s goal, receiving a pass from Keagan Dolly and turning and striking sharply, took him to top of the league’s scoring charts on seven goals, ahead of SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile on six each.
“I’m happy for him. That’s what strikers are supposed to do,” Zwane said.
“The game today has evolved where we no longer play with sitting strikers who are always waiting. We have to get strikers who can break the lines and open spaces for others to exploit.
“But he’s also good in holding the ball and knowing how and when to turn and give it to others to finish.
Highlights of the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows played at the FNB Stadium.
“He scored a great goal, it was a great movement. That’s what we always want to do — to perfect and polish and be better.
“I’m happy for him and for other players who helped him perform. For me, his performance was good though as a striker I expect more.
“I’m not worried about his injury right now. If he’s injured we’ll play the young man ‘Wandi’ [Duba] — he’s got the potential to score goals so we have no fear.
“You saw when he went in there he showed a lot of fearlessness. Obviously football is a game of mistakes and he made some here and there but make no mistake he’s a top-class player, he’s going places that young man, so I don’t have to worry.
“Mduduzi [Shabalala] also came in. So we’ll improvise, we’ll come up with a plan.”
Chiefs were missing several front-line players including Khama Billiat and Phathutshedzo Nange.
Amakhosi promoted Duba to the senior side ahead of the World Cup break after his strong performances for their DStv Diski Challenge team.
Bimenyimana injury no crisis for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zwane
Coach puts his faith in 20-year-old Wandile Duba as replacement
