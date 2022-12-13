Sport / Soccer

Morocco midfielder Ounahi goes from obscurity to transfer target

The 22-year-old player’s outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona

13 December 2022 - 20:53 Mark Gleeson
Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco in action during the Fifa World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, December 10 2022. Picture: MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES
Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco in action during the Fifa World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, December 10 2022. Picture: MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES

Doha — Several of Morocco’s big World Cup performers are already the subject of transfer speculation, with previously little-known midfielder Azzedine Ounahi attracting most attention.   

Spain’s sport media have linked the 22-year-old midfielder to Barcelona, and his French club Angers say they are resigned to losing him after standout performances as Morocco have gatecrashed the last four of the tournament in Qatar.

If he were to make a move in the January transfer window, it would be a remarkable rise, accomplished almost solely on football’s biggest stage as Ounahi arrived at the start of the World Cup unheralded outside of Morocco and Ligue 1.

Thin and frail, he looks like a featherweight presence, but his performances in the heart of the Moroccan side have shone, even with better-known teammates also catching the eye and taking the man-of-the-match awards.

“Which opposing player impressed me? I was pleasantly surprised by number 8. I no longer remember his name, I’m sorry about that,” said Spanish coach Luis Enrique, highlighting Ounahi’s lack of profile, after Morocco knocked his team out.

Two-and-a-half years ago, Ounahi was playing at Avranches in the French third division, having been released by Racing Strasbourg after moving from Morocco at the age of 15.

After one season, he moved into the top flight, signed by Angers. Then this time last year he got a surprise first call-up by Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and went straight into the starting line-up for the first game.

Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal against France will mark his 16th game for Morocco this year as he takes firm command of the midfield. Ounahi drives the team forward in possession, linking play cleverly with a wide range of passes, quick feet in small spaces and seemingly endless energy.

In the game against Spain, he ran almost 15km.

“He will go a long way, that’s for sure. I know I won’t be able to keep him for very long. But we accept that, because we are a club that is a springboard, which unearths players,” Angers president Said Chabane told French radio on Tuesday.

Spanish newspapers said Ounahi’s pre-World Cup transfer value of €4m will have increased, with Barcelona preparing to make a bid.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said it was inevitable the world was taking note of his players but transfer talk was premature with the team still in the tournament.

“You have some players at small clubs — I don’t like using that term — so this is a good event to show their quality,” he said. “Everybody’s focused for the World Cup. They want to make history, then afterwards their agents can do business.” 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why some South Africans will not be backing ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Australia to launch short-format golf event
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Matthew Sates wins SA’s developed countries title ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
France are favourites but Morocco eye another ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Boland to start for Australia, Neser dropped for ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

France are favourites but Morocco eye another knockout punch

Sport / Soccer

Roger De Sa waits on Iran’s FA to see if he and Queiroz still have a job

Sport / Soccer

No special plan to counter Mbappe, says Morocco coach

Sport / Soccer

As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on

Sport / Soccer

Why some South Africans will not be backing Morocco

Sport / Soccer

Walker and Mbappe in starting blocks for lightning-fast battle

Sport / Soccer

Underdog Morocco plans Portugal’s demise

Sport / Soccer

Only ‘complete reboot’ can save Chinese football

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.