No special plan to counter Mbappe, says Morocco coach

Markets welcome better-than-expected monthly CPI data from the Labor Bureau, but warn that the rand still faces headwinds
Aligning grower and miller interests may be a model for the future of the sugar industry
The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transfromation Initiative share their thoughts on scenarios for a future SA
DA leader John Steenhuisen says Phala Phala ‘the same as Nkandla’, EFF says president is a ‘constitutional delinquent’
The takeover of the market leader with more than 40% market share in the country will push its operating profit growth potential into double digits
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for the first time briefly achieve net energy gain in experiment to reproduce the power of the sun
The 22-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
Al Rayyan — Morocco have no specific plans to deal with the danger of Kylian Mbappe in Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal, with coach Walid Regragui saying holders France pose too many individual threats to just concentrate on one.
Mbappe is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and came in for special attention from England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, where he was rendered largely ineffective even though the French still won the game.
Morocco have no such plans, Regragui told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the clash at the Al Bayt Stadium.
“I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian,” he said. “France also has other good players. [Antoine] Griezmann is on top of his game and playing well between the lines and Ousmane Dembele is also a perfect complement to Mbappe on the other wing.
“If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. They are world champions, with world-class players and they will be going for it with all they got. We need to focus on what we can do to cause problems for France.”
Mbappe, on the left of the attack, goes up against Paris St Germain clubmate and close friend Achraf Hakimi, Morocco’s highly rated right-back.
“Achraf knows Mbappe better than me and trains with him on a daily basis, so he’s better placed than I am to know how to deal with Kylian. Hakimi is one of the best players in the world, so it’s going to be a great duel between the two,” Regragui said.
Morocco, known at the Atlas Lions, go into the semifinal looking to add France to an impressive list of scalps at the tournament but needing to get players fit in time after the exertions of their five games in Qatar.
Morocco were still struggling with “a lot of injuries”, the coach said, but players were recovering. There are concerns over the first-choice centre-back pairing of skipper Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd in particular.
“We have an excellent medical team and they have been coming with good news. But we will have to wait until the last minute to select the team. None is out yet, but no one is in either,” he said.
There will be no change to their tactical approach either, added Regragui, dismissing criticism of their defensive block and counterattacking approach. “What good is 70% possession if you only get a few shots on goal?” he asked.
“Everybody’s working, everybody is giving their best in every way and we play a collective game every time with a good spirit, which for me is everything in football.
“When you get to the semifinal of the World Cup and you are not hungry, there’s a problem. Not everyone is lucky to play at this stage of the tournament. The best team here, Brazil, has already been knocked out,” Regragui added.
“We are a very ambitious team, we are hungry. But I don’t know if it will be enough … it can be. We are confident and are determined to rewrite the history books.”
Morocco are the first African and Arab country to reach the World Cup semifinals and are looking to take that one step further.
“I know we are not the favourites, but we are confident. You might say I’m mad but I think a bit of craziness is good,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
No special plan to counter Mbappe, says Morocco coach
Atlas Lions mentor knows France has many good players and his squad will not focus on just one
Al Rayyan — Morocco have no specific plans to deal with the danger of Kylian Mbappe in Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal, with coach Walid Regragui saying holders France pose too many individual threats to just concentrate on one.
Mbappe is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals and came in for special attention from England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, where he was rendered largely ineffective even though the French still won the game.
Morocco have no such plans, Regragui told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the clash at the Al Bayt Stadium.
“I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian,” he said. “France also has other good players. [Antoine] Griezmann is on top of his game and playing well between the lines and Ousmane Dembele is also a perfect complement to Mbappe on the other wing.
“If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. They are world champions, with world-class players and they will be going for it with all they got. We need to focus on what we can do to cause problems for France.”
Mbappe, on the left of the attack, goes up against Paris St Germain clubmate and close friend Achraf Hakimi, Morocco’s highly rated right-back.
“Achraf knows Mbappe better than me and trains with him on a daily basis, so he’s better placed than I am to know how to deal with Kylian. Hakimi is one of the best players in the world, so it’s going to be a great duel between the two,” Regragui said.
Morocco, known at the Atlas Lions, go into the semifinal looking to add France to an impressive list of scalps at the tournament but needing to get players fit in time after the exertions of their five games in Qatar.
Morocco were still struggling with “a lot of injuries”, the coach said, but players were recovering. There are concerns over the first-choice centre-back pairing of skipper Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd in particular.
“We have an excellent medical team and they have been coming with good news. But we will have to wait until the last minute to select the team. None is out yet, but no one is in either,” he said.
There will be no change to their tactical approach either, added Regragui, dismissing criticism of their defensive block and counterattacking approach. “What good is 70% possession if you only get a few shots on goal?” he asked.
“Everybody’s working, everybody is giving their best in every way and we play a collective game every time with a good spirit, which for me is everything in football.
“When you get to the semifinal of the World Cup and you are not hungry, there’s a problem. Not everyone is lucky to play at this stage of the tournament. The best team here, Brazil, has already been knocked out,” Regragui added.
“We are a very ambitious team, we are hungry. But I don’t know if it will be enough … it can be. We are confident and are determined to rewrite the history books.”
Morocco are the first African and Arab country to reach the World Cup semifinals and are looking to take that one step further.
“I know we are not the favourites, but we are confident. You might say I’m mad but I think a bit of craziness is good,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on
France are favourites but Morocco eye another knockout punch
Walker and Mbappe in starting blocks for lightning-fast battle
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.