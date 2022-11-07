×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Liverpool draw Real for last 16 in repeat of previous final

Real have not lost any of their last six games against Liverpool in the Champions League

07 November 2022 - 15:15 Peter Hall
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN MACNICOL
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/IAN MACNICOL

Nyon — Holders Real Madrid will face English Premier League side Liverpool once again in the Champions League last 16 — a repeat of last season’s final while Paris St Germain will take on German champions Bayern Munich.             

Madrid edged Liverpool in a tense final in May thanks to a Vinicius Junior strike.

The pair were pulled out of the hat in Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, having also met in the 2017/2018 final, which the Spanish side won as well.

Real have not lost any of their last six games against Liverpool in the Champions League five victories and one draw winning the two finals and progressing in their only knockout-stage tie, 3-1 and 0-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2020/2021 season, in these six meetings.

One of the pretournament favourites Bayern and PSG will not go all the way, as the duo meet next, in a season that could be veteran PSG forward Lionel Messi’s last chance to add to the four crowns he won with Barcelona.

English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been given tough assignments despite winning their groups, taking on Serie A champions AC Milan and the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Premier League champions Manchester City, who were unbeaten in the group stages as they chase their first European Cup crown, will take on German side RB Leipzig.

Fans will have to wait a while for the next round of this season’s competition, with the first legs taking place on February 14-15 and February 21-22, and the return fixtures on March 7-8 and March 14-15.

Draw in full:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

Paris St Germain vs Bayern Munich

* Team mentioned first will host the first leg.

Arsenal retake title lead with win at Chelsea

Players and fans celebrate loudly after the match, knowing the three points confirm they can hurt the Premier League’s heavyweights
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro says first trophy with Pirates proves nothing about his coaching

Coach says it’s not his effort alone that secured Bucs the trophy — ‘there’s many more people around me who are helping to make this work’
Sport
1 day ago

What Usuthu must do to match Class of ’92 — Dearnaley

Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Boucher admits Proteas ‘not up to standard’ after ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
United pay penalty for woeful defending: Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Well-fortified Ireland blocked Bok forward ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Liverpool FC owners weigh up new shareholders
Sport / Soccer
5.
Du Toit and Jenkins likely to get Springbok ‘A’ ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad for November friendlies

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool in decline as Chelsea’s honeymoon ends

Sport / Soccer

Bundesliga stars out catch Flick’s eye for World Cup duty

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.