Liverpool draw Real for last 16 in repeat of previous final

Nyon — Holders Real Madrid will face English Premier League side Liverpool once again in the Champions League last 16 — a repeat of last season’s final — while Paris St Germain will take on German champions Bayern Munich.
Madrid edged Liverpool in a tense final in May thanks to a Vinicius Junior strike.
The pair were pulled out of the hat in Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, having also met in the 2017/2018 final, which the Spanish side won as well.
Real have not lost any of their last six games against Liverpool in the Champions League — five victories and one draw — winning the two finals and progressing in their only knockout-stage tie, 3-1 and 0-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2020/2021 season, in these six meetings.
One of the pretournament favourites Bayern and PSG will not go all the way, as the duo meet next, in a season that could be veteran PSG forward Lionel Messi’s last chance to add to the four crowns he won with Barcelona.
English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been given tough assignments despite winning their groups, taking on Serie A champions AC Milan and the Bundesliga’s Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Premier League champions Manchester City, who were unbeaten in the group stages as they chase their first European Cup crown, will take on German side RB Leipzig.
Fans will have to wait a while for the next round of this season’s competition, with the first legs taking place on February 14-15 and February 21-22, and the return fixtures on March 7-8 and March 14-15.
Draw in full:
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs Porto
Paris St Germain vs Bayern Munich
* Team mentioned first will host the first leg.
