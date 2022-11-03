Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad for November friendlies

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Fund Managers executive Makwe Masilela
Drug maker Novo Nordisk outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years
President raises the prospect of a write-off ‘with conditions’
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Unprecedented power rationing and copper cable theft disrupt production at the world’s biggest platinum group metals producer
Business Day TV speaks to senior emerging market economist at Schroders, David Rees
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Gap between perception and reality has narrowed due to political and macroeconomic reforms, president says
Chase an early goal and settle nerves, former AmaZulu star advises his old team ahead of MTN8 final
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Bafana Bafana will meet Mozambique and Angola in November during the Fifa break for the World Cup, the SA Football Association (Safa) said on Thursday.
Safa also disclosed a 30-man preliminary squad selected by coach Hugo Broos for the friendly internationals.
Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 friendly against Sierra Leone in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’s young squad based on age — retains his place.
Other interesting inclusions are SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, defender Siyanda Msani of second-placed Premiership team Richards Bay FC and Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm. Swedish-based Luke le Roux, 22, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.
“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week,” Safa said.
Both games will be played at Mbombela Stadium, with SA meeting Mozambique on November 17 (8.30pm) and Angola on November 22 (time to be announced).
Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial home and away 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
SA go into camp on November 13, the day after the friendly Carling Black Label Cup tournament involving Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.
Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh FC, UAE), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Yusef Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthetwha, Stellenbosch FC, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pirates’ Timm in Bafana squad for November friendlies
Bafana Bafana will meet Mozambique and Angola in November during the Fifa break for the World Cup, the SA Football Association (Safa) said on Thursday.
Safa also disclosed a 30-man preliminary squad selected by coach Hugo Broos for the friendly internationals.
Themba Zwane — who starred with a brace in a 4-0 friendly against Sierra Leone in Johannesburg in September after a recall, having been previously ousted from Broos’s young squad based on age — retains his place.
Other interesting inclusions are SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, defender Siyanda Msani of second-placed Premiership team Richards Bay FC and Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm. Swedish-based Luke le Roux, 22, who made an impressive debut against Sierra Leone, is also included.
“The preliminary squad will be trimmed to 23 players when Broos announces his final list for the two matches next week,” Safa said.
Both games will be played at Mbombela Stadium, with SA meeting Mozambique on November 17 (8.30pm) and Angola on November 22 (time to be announced).
Broos will use the games as preparation for the crucial home and away 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
SA go into camp on November 13, the day after the friendly Carling Black Label Cup tournament involving Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.
Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh FC, UAE), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Yusef Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthetwha, Stellenbosch FC, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.