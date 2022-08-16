×

Sport / Soccer

Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card

16 August 2022 - 17:46 Rohith Nair
Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace speaks with the referee after a challenge which resulted in a red card for Darwin Nunez of Liverpool (out of picture) during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15 2022 in Liverpool, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE BRUNSKILL
Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace speaks with the referee after a challenge which resulted in a red card for Darwin Nunez of Liverpool (out of picture) during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15 2022 in Liverpool, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CLIVE BRUNSKILL

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen says he received death threats directed at him and his family after he was headbutted by Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez in Monday’s English Premier League draw which resulted in the striker being sent off at Anfield.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw after their new signing Nunez was shown a straight red card just before the hour mark when he squared up with Andersen and appeared to headbutt the Danish defender.

The result leaves Liverpool winless after two games — down in 12th place — and fans vented their frustration by contacting Andersen on Instagram, where he highlighted the abusive messages he had received.

“Got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop [acting] tough online,” Andersen said before sharing screenshots of abuse and death threats in his inbox.

“Hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this.”

Nunez’s red card will result in a three-match ban and Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, who is left facing a striker crisis with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota injured, said he hoped the Uruguayan would learn from his mistake.

Reuters

Tuchel ‘happiest manager in the world’ despite his red card

Chelsea coach plays down clashes with Spurs counterpart saying heat was on everywhere
Sport
1 day ago

Kane’s last-gasp header earns draw for Spurs at Chelsea

Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
Sport
1 day ago

Taiwo Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham

Newly promoted side get first Premier League win in 23 years
Sport
1 day ago
