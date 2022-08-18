×

Groundbreaking club Rugby World Cup in pipeline

Discussions are continuing but the plan is to have 16 leading clubs from rugby-playing nations compete for the world title every four years

18 August 2022 - 17:44 George Byron

The Stormers could wear the glittering crown of world champions if plans for a club Rugby World Cup come to fruition.

Eight clubs from the United Rugby Championship, English Premiership, French Top 14, seven southern hemisphere teams and a Japanese team are set to battle for world domination...

