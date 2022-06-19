Liverpool sign defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen

Bengaluru — Liverpool have signed defender Calvin Ramsay from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported that Liverpool paid Aberdeen £4.5m plus add-ons for the 18-year-old right-back.

Ramsay recorded nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Scottish top-flight and reached the final round of qualifying for the Uefa Europa Conference League.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay becomes the Merseyside club’s third summer signing after the arrivals of winger Fabio Carvalho and forward Darwin Nunez.

Heading for the Anfield exit door is Sadio Mane, who has agreed terms with Bayern Munich. German champions Bayern will pay a fee in the region of £35m for the signature of the 30-year-old Senegal forward, who had a year left on his Liverpool contract.

He is expected to sign a three-year contract and will undergo a medical this week. Mane will leave Anfield after 269 appearances, having scored 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar return that helped the club to the Champions League title in 2018-2019 and the Premier League crown a season later.

He was among Liverpool’ standout performers last season, netting 23 times as Jurgen Klopp’s side secured the domestic cup double and narrowly missed out on the league title to Manchester City. Mane won six trophies in all after his £34m switch from Southampton in June 2016, forming a potent attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp recently hailed Mane as “world class” and likened him to a “machine” but the player, eager for a new challenge, reportedly declined a new contract.

Mane was Klopp’s first big signing after taking over as the German set about revitalising the club to take them back to the top after years of underwhelming results.

Mane’s arrival proved to be transformative as his blend of pace, trickery and work off the ball guided Liverpool to Champions League qualification in his first season. Mane will become Bayern’s third signing of the close season after the arrivals of Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai.

Reuters