Economy SA carmakers under the whip to meet European electric demands B L Premium

European countries are accelerating their shift towards emissions-free vehicles, heaping more pressure on the SA motor industry to end its almost exclusive production of models powered by petrol and diesel internal combustion engines (ICE).

Romain Gillet, associate director at automotive market intelligence company Standard & Poors (S&P) Global Mobility, said last week the European new-vehicle market had “changed dramatically” in two years as global motor companies pumped billions of euros and dollars into the development of electric vehicles (EVs)...