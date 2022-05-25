Mohamed Salah says he will stay at Liverpool next season

Liverpool — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is heading into the final year of his contract, says he will be staying with the club next season regardless of how future talks over his deal progress.

Salah, joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals this season, would be available for a free transfer at the end of next season if he doesn’t sign a new contract extension.

Speaking at a news conference before Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris, the Egyptian said it is not the right moment to deal with contract negotiations.

“I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. It’s about the team. It’s a really important week for us. I want to win the Champions League again,” he said.

“I’m staying next season for sure. I want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] with that trophy in his hands again and then hopefully he gives it to me!” he said.

Liverpool chair Tom Werner said earlier this week that the club would like to keep Salah and fellow striker Sadio Mane, who is also out of contract at the end of next season.

“I’d like to keep those conversations confidential but obviously we’ve articulated our desire that they remain,” said Werner.

Japan international Takumi Minamino will wait until after Saturday’s final before considering his future at the English Premier League club.

The 27-year-old joined the Anfield outfit from RB Salzburg in January 2020 but has been used largely as a squad player by manager Juergen Klopp during the current campaign as Liverpool have challenged on four fronts.

Minamino has been linked with a move elsewhere after scoring 10 times in 24 games in all competitions this season for a Liverpool side that fell short on Sunday of adding the Premier League title to their League Cup and FA Cup triumphs.

“I have Japan matches too [in June] and there will be no time to rest up, but I’ll think about my future after the Champions League final,” Minamino was quoted by Kyodo News. “First I’m concentrating on the match.”

Minamino has played four times in the Champions League so far this season and he is hoping to make history against Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the weekend.

“No-one from Japan has ever stood on the [Champions League] final’s pitch, so I want to do that,” said the playmaker, who also helped his national team qualify for November’s World Cup.

Minamino’s goal haul this season is his best since moving to England as he has sought to break into Klopp’s starting line-up. “When you try to prove yourself in a limited amount of time, scoring goals is the only option,” he said. “I was absolutely fixated on that this season.”

Reuters