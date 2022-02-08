Sport / Soccer

Liverpool star Salah limbers up for Leicester clash

Egypt captain puts Afcon loss behind him to report for duty at Premier League club

08 February 2022 - 19:17 Rohith Nair
Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after losing the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS
Egypt's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after losing the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has put the disappointment of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final loss behind him and returned to the Premier League club to prepare for Thursday’s match against Leicester City, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

Salah’s Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane led Senegal to their first Afcon title after beating seven-times winners Egypt 4-2 on penalties on Sunday in Cameroon.

While Mane has not returned after travelling to Senegal to celebrate the title, Klopp said Salah is in line for a return to the starting line-up when Leicester travel to Anfield.

“Mo is now back.... He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready’. He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.”

Mane is scheduled to return to Liverpool on Thursday. He scored the winning penalty for Senegal in the shoot-out and the team received a hero’s welcome when they returned to Senegal on Monday.

“It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot,” Klopp said.

“We would never consider to have called  him back  from there ... let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.”

Liverpool are second in the standings, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. Leicester are 10th.

Reuters

Man United tops the list of big-spending losers

Red Devils’ net outlay of more than €1bn since 2012 has brought the club little silverware
Sport
1 day ago

Mane helps Senegal secure Africa Cup of Nations title

But the tournament will be remembered for all the wrong reasons
Sport
1 day ago

Deon Hotto on target for Bucs, but AmaZulu feel they were robbed

Pirates head to second round of the Nedbank Cup after Usuthu’s call for a penalty was denied
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool ease past Cardiff into FA Cup fifth round

Second-half strikes from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott see Reds through
Sport
2 days ago
