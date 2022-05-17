×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine

17 May 2022 - 18:43 Sithembiso Dindi
Picture: SHARON SERETLO/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: SHARON SERETLO/GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs have been slapped with another fine by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee for failing to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Chiefs failed to turn up for the games in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena base.

This led to a back-and-forth between the PSL and Amakhosi as to whether the games should be played at all‚ which the club won in an arbitration hearing at the SA Football Association (Safa).

The PSL took arbitrator Nazeer Cassim’s decision on review at the high court in Johannesburg. But Chiefs then lost both rescheduled games and later withdrew their opposition to the PSL’s court review. That in turn meant the disciplinary committee hearing against the club was reinstated.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said on Tuesday that Chiefs have received a fine of R200‚000‚ half of which is suspended.

“Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC [disciplinary committee] to answer to charges of misconduct in relation to their non-fulfilment of their fixtures amid Covid-19‚” Majavu said. “The matter was put on hold pending the finalisation of an arbitration which Kaizer Chiefs had referred the matter to.

“Upon the arbitrator ruling in their favour‚ I discontinued the prosecution but later the league executive committee took the decision on review [at the high court]‚ and they succeeded on May 10, therefore paving the way for me to proceed with the misconduct charges.

“I’m pleased to inform you that the matter was indeed duly finalised on the following basis: Chiefs pleaded guilty. They were fined R200‚000, of which 50% is suspended for 12 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period.”

Chiefs were also further instructed to pay the cost of the sittings by the PSL DC.

This fine comes four days after Chiefs were found guilty by the PSL of fielding ineligible players in their match against Sekhukhune United in December 2021.

Chiefs were also fined R200‚000 for that offence‚ of which 50% is also suspended for 12 months.

Broos calls Pirates’ Lorch into squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana coach assembles young team to take on Morocco and Zimbabwe
Sport
1 day ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Future looks rosy for aspiring footballers in the Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch FC’s 3-0 mauling of Sundowns was made sweeter by the fact that all three goals were scored by home-grown players
Sport
1 hour ago

What can be done to awaken the sleeping Amakhosi giant?

Chiefs have to get rid of deadwood, and hope they can lure the talent that can get club vying for trophies again
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pirates need to pull up their socks for Confed ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Trainer Snaith hails dual July winner as ‘Federer ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Woods will not face Mickelson at PGA Championship
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Milan clubs primed for dramatic finale
Sport / Soccer
5.
World Rugby clamps down on ‘water boy’ Rassie ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.