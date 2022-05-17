Kaizer Chiefs have been slapped with another fine by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee for failing to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Chiefs failed to turn up for the games in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena base.

This led to a back-and-forth between the PSL and Amakhosi as to whether the games should be played at all‚ which the club won in an arbitration hearing at the SA Football Association (Safa).

The PSL took arbitrator Nazeer Cassim’s decision on review at the high court in Johannesburg. But Chiefs then lost both rescheduled games and later withdrew their opposition to the PSL’s court review. That in turn meant the disciplinary committee hearing against the club was reinstated.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said on Tuesday that Chiefs have received a fine of R200‚000‚ half of which is suspended.

“Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC [disciplinary committee] to answer to charges of misconduct in relation to their non-fulfilment of their fixtures amid Covid-19‚” Majavu said. “The matter was put on hold pending the finalisation of an arbitration which Kaizer Chiefs had referred the matter to.

“Upon the arbitrator ruling in their favour‚ I discontinued the prosecution but later the league executive committee took the decision on review [at the high court]‚ and they succeeded on May 10, therefore paving the way for me to proceed with the misconduct charges.

“I’m pleased to inform you that the matter was indeed duly finalised on the following basis: Chiefs pleaded guilty. They were fined R200‚000, of which 50% is suspended for 12 months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that period.”

Chiefs were also further instructed to pay the cost of the sittings by the PSL DC.

This fine comes four days after Chiefs were found guilty by the PSL of fielding ineligible players in their match against Sekhukhune United in December 2021.

Chiefs were also fined R200‚000 for that offence‚ of which 50% is also suspended for 12 months.